Holly Willoughby: This Morning host addresses issue in family lockdown revelation

HOLLY WILLOUGHBY – a presenter on This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield – revealed she suffered a major blunder while holed up at home with her family.

This Morning host Holly Willoughby, 38, joined millions of people around the country to applaud our NHS heroes amid the coronavirus pandemic. The blonde beauty revealed she clapped so hard for the NHS and key workers that she broke her wooden spoon.

Taking to Instagram, Holly shared the evidence of the broken spoon with her six million followers. Proudly holding up the spoon, she captioned the post: “#Clapforyourcarers #NHS,” followed by a heart emoji. Holly was not alone in suffering a blunder, as her ITV colleague Ruth Langsford admitted she shared a similar problem. Taking to the comment section, Ruth wrote: “Did the same last week….used a metal one last night!”

Fans also commented on the post, as one person said: “This is becoming the scene in households across the country.” Another social media user remarked: “OMG my kid did exactly the same tonight!”(sic) While a third person added: “I’m obviously not banging my spoon vigorously enough.” Several other stars joined in the nationwide applause on Thursday including Declan Donnelly, the Beckham family, Tess Daly, Vernon Kay, Cheryl and Harry Redknapp.

Holly has been at home with her husband Dan Baldwin and the couple’s three children – Harry, 10, Belle, nine and five-year-old Chester. It comes as the UK Government enforced a nationwide lockdown following the COVID-19 crisis. The British public has been urged to remain indoors and the lockdown has since been extended for a further three weeks. Elsewhere, Holly took the opportunity to praise “hero” Captain Tom Moore. DON’T MISS… Katya Jones breaks silence on ‘challenging time’ after Neil split[STRICTLY] Dan Walker shuts down Thérèse Coffey in covid-19 row [TV] Chris Evans: Virgin Radio DJ confronts co-star about script ‘trick'[VIDEO]

The army veteran has been raising money for the NHS to fight coronavirus by walking 100 lengths of his Bedfordshire garden. The retired army captain served in India, Burma and Sumatra during World War Two. He has since raised a staggering amount of £19million less than two weeks after he started with a target of £1,000. Sharing a snap of Captain Moore, Holly gushed over him in a heartfelt post.