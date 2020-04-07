Hollyoaks fans left speechless as unexpected couple take over the village

Hollyoaks fans were left lost for words tonight after Grace Black and new bad boy on the block Felix set tongues wagging by their sexual chemistry

Hollyoaks fans were have been left speechless by then hit Channel 4 soap’s latest twist.

During Monday’s episode on E4, nightclub owner Grace Black was seen clashing with new bad boy on the block Felix.

Initially the duo tried to stand-off against each other, though it quickly became apparent there was an awkward spark between them.

Marking her territory, the businesswoman raged: “I am Grace Black and this village you keep cocking you leg in is my turf.

“You might want to give me respect.”

Realising he had met his match, Felix replied: “How about we start again?”

Keen to give it the big guns, Grace added: “You are not playing with Warren anymore.

“You do not want to make an enemy out of me.”

With a glint in his eye Felix moved closer to Grace before teasing: “Well what else would I be?”

The duo then held an awkwardly lingering stare.

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: “Felix and Grace! What a pair that would be!”

A second added: “Grace and Felix actually went there.”

“Felix and Grace as a couple?” a third continued.

Hollyoaks is currently only airing three nights a week due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The show now only airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on both Channel 4 and E4.