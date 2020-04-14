Hollyoaks’ Sylver and Mercedes reunion ‘in doubt’ amid secret daughter bombshell

Hollyoaks spoilers have revealed that Sylver and Mercedes McQueen’s reunion will be tested as Sylver’s secret daughter Cher arrives in the village wanting answers from her dad

Hollyoaks hunk Sylver McQueen (David Tag) is just about getting his love life back on track with wife Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) following his short-lived romance with Grace Black (Tamara Wall).

In upcoming scenes, Mercedes will prepare to renew her vows with current husband Sylver.

However, Sylver will be paid a visit from the daughter he never knew he had.

Aspiring hairdresser and beautician Cher (Bethany Hare) is set to send shockwaves around the village as she makes her surprise arrival next week.

Described as the life and soul of the party, Cher has strong family values and is keen to learn more about her dad.

At the moment, all Cher knows is that Sylver is a convicted murderer.

On joining Hollyoaks as Cher, Bethany told Digital Spy: “Everyone’s been so nice. It is like a little family.

I was nervous coming in, and everyone has just put me at ease. I’m absolutely loving it.

“I feel like I am learning so much from other cast members every day as well.”

Bethany described her new character Cher as “Very Sassy.”

She added: “She definitely has an attitude, but she’s also caring and she’s so big on family, just like the McQueens.

“She’ll always be there for someone. I’m so excited to join the McQueen family.”

The news of Sylver’s secret child is set to cause a stir amongst fans as it was previously hinted that hunky Sylver was a virgin before he met Mercedes after spending 18 years in prison before meeting the feisty bar owner.

Is Cher Mercedes’ secret daughter or is there a big bombshell Sylver hasn’t told his wife?

This will mark Bethany first recurring role on a TV show.

Away from the television cameras, Bethany as a music career and she released her first single “The Idea of Love” earlier this year.

Bethany will make her Hollyoaks debut as Cher on April 23 on E4.

Hollyoaks continues on Channel 4 tonight at 6.30pm followed by an hour-long first look episode on E4