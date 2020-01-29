Holocaust survivors tell of ‘notorious’ SS officer, Irma Grese

Holocaust survivors have revealed their encounters with a notorious SS officer who would hand-pick Jews to send to the gas chambers and taunt starving children with food.

Irma Grese was nicknamed the ‘Hyena of Auschwitz’ before becoming head of Bergen-Belsen’s women section, and at 22 she was the youngest woman to be sentenced to death for war crimes after the camps were liberated.

Survivors Anita Lasker-Wallfisch and Maurice Blik have told about their encounters with the ‘nasty piece of work’ in new BBC2 documentary, ‘Belsen: Our Story’, which airs tonight.

Maurice, now 80, was also sent to Auschwitz from his home in Amsterdam at the age of four, and told how Grese would leave her viscous dog guarding scraps of food, hoping that prisoners would attempt to steal it and be ‘torn apart’ by the animal.

He said: ‘I was sitting on the floor by the bunk and this woman walked in with her dog, the guard. She got this big apple she was eating and she’d eaten it down to a fairly juicy core.

‘She took the core and put it on the floor and put the dog next to it to guard it, gave it instructions to guard the thing, unleashed it and runs off.

‘It had the apple core between it’s front legs and it was snarling and growling and so on, but I knew very well I couldn’t make a grab for the apple core because that would be the end of me, it would literally tear me apart.

‘Then she came back and saw nothing had happened and thought this was amusing and so ground the apple core into the floor with her boots, so there was nothing left their to even scrape up.

‘Many years later I recognized who she was – she was notorious’.

Anita, now 90, was sent to Auschwitz in Nazi-occupied Poland, in 1943, where she survived by playing cello for the camp’s Women’s Orchestra, until she was moved to Belsen in 1944.

By 1945, Soviet troops had began liberating camps in Nazi-occupied Eastern Europe, meaning many SS guards were sent West, to camps in Germany.

Anita told how towards the end of her time at Belsen, Grese began to try and make amends and says she was shocked when all of a sudden began referring to the pair of them as ‘we’.

She said: ‘She’s actually the one, when it was going badly for the Germans, started talking to me, unheard of.

She said – that I will never forget – she said “Now, we’ll soon be home”. We, suddenly we. We’re in the same group of species.

‘I thought “My god, things must be going badly for you”. She was trying to make herself room in my heart somehow’.

She scoffed: ‘Such a nice lady. She was such a b*****d.’

She added that Irma is an example of how perfectly normal people were turned into monsters simply by being given a bit of power by the Nazis.

‘You know someone like Irma Grese, how did she get into this position?’ she said.

‘She comes from a village somewhere, she’d never heard of Jewish people, she had a job somewhere in a factory. Then she was approached by someone who was trying to get people to work in concentration camps.

‘So she was given a uniform and black boots, a dog a, gun, better pay – fantastic, so she ends up as a guard.

‘You see, very proud to suddenly be in charge of other people. Look at the psychology of these people who worked in the concentration camps.

‘It’s very interesting where they all came from.’