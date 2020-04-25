Homeschool: The virtual festival weekend bringing the fields to front rooms this May

20 SHARES Share Tweet

Homeschool, a new virtual festival featuring 100s of acts, tutorials, lessons, guides and more, will hit the small screen on May 8–10 – and all money raised will be donated to NHS Charities Together Covid-19 Urgent Appeal

With this summer’s festivals and gigs postponed due to covid-19, and life in lockdown continuing for the next few weeks, a new virtual festival is gearing up to cure the May Bank Holiday blues.

Blessing people’s ears (and eyes) via the power of technology, Homeschool is a brand new virtual festival that’s going to be taking place from May 8–10, featuring a mix of huge talent and emerging acts, all playing exclusive sets across multiple channels.

Curated and organised by the tastemakers at Dork Magazine, the three-day weekender will feature exclusive sets from exciting new acts, favourite musicians and a cornucopia of bands from across the globe.

It may not be an outdoor festival, but it’s the next best thing – and all money raised from the event will be donated to NHS Charities Together Covid-19 Urgent Appeal.

Acts from all corners from the musical sphere are set to perform at the star-studded festival.

Fresh from the release of new track ‘Oh Please’, Tom Grennan will bring a special set to the festival this May, delving across beloved numbers from his acclaimed debut Lighting Matches and a glimpse into the future too.

A Dork mainstay, Murph of The Wombats fame will be beaming direct from Los Angeles as Love Fame Tragedy, whilst a slew of revered favourites will be bringing their own sets to the Homeschool stage.

From the colourful pop of Bad Sounds, the sweet indie hooks of Bloxx, the earnest tales of Cavetown and the joyous shine of Alfie Templeman all the way to listening party icon Tim Burgess, the soaring anthemic tones of The Xcerts, US kaleidoscope-pop movers Grouplove, the unmistakable electro-harmonies of IDER and the foot-to-the-floor guitar strings of Vistas and The Sherlocks – there’s something for everyone.

Elsewhere on the bill, there’s unmissable performances from the likes of Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard, FEET, Phoebe Green and Rachel Chinouriri. Try APRE, ZUZU, KennyHoopla, Taylor Janzen and Sad Boys Club.

And, to whet your appetite further, other must-see sets include the weird and wonderful such as Lynks Afrikka and Joe & The Shitboys.

Complete with showcasing a range of incredible performances, Homeschool is also raising much-needed awareness of the incredible work of frontline medical staff and volunteers here in the UK – encouraging donations to the NHS Charities Together Covid-19 Urgent Appeal throughout the weekend to support frontline workers at the fore in this time of crisis.

Speaking about Homeschool Festival – Stephen Ackroyd, Founding Editor of Dork Magazine – said: “We were supposed to be kicking off our festival season properly this May, but just because live music has been shut down thanks to social distancing doesn’t mean we can’t still throw an almighty bash.

“We’re delighted that so many of them were more than happy to perform from home to help us build an Actual Proper Music Festival. Hundreds of acts, multiple stages, all beamed direct to your front room.

“And we’re raising money for a bloody good cause too. Bank holiday boredom be damned.”

Tune into Homeschool Festival here.