Horrifying moment man uses a metal pole to fight off a pack of dogs that have bitten 12 people

This is the horrifying moment a New Jersey man was forced to fight off a pack of dogs using a metal pole after at least 12 residents were bitten.

Home security footage shows as the man desperately swings at the animals after they attacked six people, including a 69-year-old woman, on Monday.

Little Egg Harbor police say the three dogs have injured at least 12 people over the last four months.

They say the animals had been already been removed from their owner, named by police as Esau Morales, 26, but were ‘remarkably returned at some point’.

Footage shows as the man, known only as Mike, wildly swings at the three animals. They run at him across a lawn and are only scared off by the arrival of a police car.

The man is said to have rushed to warn his neighbor’s mother-in-law when he was faced by the pack.

Nick Leonardis told Fox 29: ‘As he warned her and walked back toward his house, that’s when he had to fight for his life and my mother-in-law’s life.

‘I couldn’t believe what I saw. It was crazy and it was terrifying.’

One victim, John Kita, was bitten on the thigh. He told ABC: ‘(I was) cleaning out the van, all of a sudden from behind my house on the side, these three dogs come barking at me very aggressively.

‘There was a neighbor who was chasing them down, he got out of his car with a golf club, started swinging at them. And finally the dogs left,

The dogs are said to be ‘well known to officers and residents of the area’. The owner is facing charges, according to reports, after previously telling a judge that two of the dogs belonged to someone else, police say.

In a statement police said they were called on Monday afternoon to the area of Lake Winnipesaukee Drive following reports of a dog bite.

They said: ‘Upon arrival, officers found a 69 year old female and a 40 year old male with multiple dog bites. Over the course of the next hour, officers and residents frantically attempted to contain the animals as they continued to terrorize the neighborhood.

‘The owner of these animals had been issued multiple summonses in relation to these prior incidents.

‘Again yesterday, our officers were eventually able to contain the animals and turn them over to animal control without further endangering residents of the neighborhood. These officers should be lauded for their efforts.

‘We would like to extend our sympathies to the victims and all of the residents of that neighborhood. Yesterday’s events were horrific, and nobody should live in fear of allowing their children to play outside, walk down the street or simply get the mail.’

Police said they ‘will do everything in their power to ensure these dogs are never returned’.

Police Chief Richard Buzby told NBC Philadelphia: ‘I would sum up yesterday as an hour of terror.’

Morales faces one count of dog declared potentially dangerous, three counts of dogs at large, and three counts of failure to obtain a dog license.