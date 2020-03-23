Horse Racing Tips TODAY: Best bets from Dundalk and Jebel Ali

Express Sport’s top tipster The Scout delivers the best bets from the Friday March 20 race meetings at Dundalk and Jebel Ali.
DUNDALK
JEBEL ALI
After an excellent Cheltenham Festival, highlighted by Honeysuckle taking the Mares’ Hurdle, Henry De Bromhead can put one in the back of the net with AERCLUB (2.00, nap) at Dundalk. The winner of his only outing last year, the colt looked a smart prospect when beating Dune Of Pilat at this track in November.
The strength of that form reads well as Dune Of Pilat went on to win his next two races.
Joseph O’Brien, the trainer of Dune Of Pilat, will have a good guide to his chances with Line Judge.
The filly can only improve from her third behind Abby Hatcher at this track in January.
But the horses she had behind her have since disappointed in their following races.
David Marnane picked up a bargain when he purchased POET’S PRIDE (4.30, treble) from Yorkshire trainer David Barron.
After a spell in the wilderness for Barron, the gelding returned to winning form at Dundalk last month.
He had earlier finished fourth behind Major Power over today’s course and distance but is now weighted to turn the tables.
The progressive LEQUINTO (5.00, nb) is now ready to open his account after a promising third behind Eglish, the recent winner of three races, at this track last month.
On that occasion he was a 40-1 chance but unfortunately will not be those sort of odds today.
MAJHOOLA (12.30) appeals as the best bet at Jebel Ali. He was unfortunate not to beat Amani Pico at this track earlier in the month.
He was slowly away on that occasion but finished like a rocket when beaten a short-head and now meets that rival on 4lb better terms.
1.30 Kinch
2.00 Aerclub (nap)
2.30 Tony The Gent
3.00 Juliet Rose
3.30 Angel In The Sky
4.00 Tonkinese
4.30 Poet’s Pride (treble)
5.00 Lequinto (nb)
10.00 Arch Gold
10.30 Dehbashi
11.00 Gold Stick
11.30 Fanaar
12.00 Falcon Claws
12.30 Majhoola
1.00 Insaan
1.30 Dangerous Thought
