Hospital uses coronavirus testing kits that give results in 90 minutes

AN NHS hospital is the first in the UK to operate a coronavirus testing device that gives results in an hour-and-a-half.

Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, was given ten portable machines this week to test staff and patients. The device, called Samba Two, has proved to be almost 99 percent accurate.

The machine gives results within 90 minutes, while the PCR test currently employed can take up to two days. It uses nasal and throat swabs to search the patient’s DNA for any traces of the virus. The new testing device is used at point-of-care, as opposed to current tests which need to be analysed at a lab. Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust was the first to use 10 of the devices. According to Samba Two’s creators, Public Health England is certifying the devices and are expected to be rolled out in hospitals across the UK.

The technology firm behind the Samba Two, Diagnostics for the Real World, is owned by the University of Cambridge. The testing device was initially adapted from an HIV testing kit. Billionaire philanthropist Sir Chris Hohn donated £2.3million to purchase 100 machines that will deliver tests across the country. The machines provided tests on 102 patients where the virus spotted 98.7 percent of the time. The PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test searches for viruses in the bloodstream.

The patient’s RNA is developed into a full map of their DNA, which in turn is scanned for traces of the virus’ DNA. Professor Ravi Guptay, from the Cambridge Institute for Therapeutic Immunology and Infectious Disease, said: “Testing healthcare workers could help reduce the risk of infection in healthcare facilities themselves, which might in turn assist national control efforts. “It will also reduce the number of staff self-isolating for symptoms as we could use the test to determine who is actually infected. At present the lack of testing is resulting in severe staff shortages nationally.”

Sir Chris Hohn said: “We urgently need rapid diagnostic tests to help the NHS and Public Health England manage the coronavirus outbreak and identify those patients at risk to themselves and to others. “I’m delighted to have supported this important research and now help begin the rollout of this cutting-edge technology across the NHS. This is a game changer.” The Samba Two cannot find out whether someone has already contracted the disease and recovered as it is not an antibody test. According to Government officials, 17.5million of the antibody tests were purchased, but they have not approved any coronavirus antibody tests yet.