‘Hound of Hounslow’ trader is spared jail in US

A British maths whiz-turned-trader who was nicknamed the ‘Hound of Hounslow’ after helping to trigger a US stock market crash from his parents’ London home has been spared jail.

Navinder Singh Sarao was sentenced to a year’s home confinement by a judge in Chicago after a federal court heard he was not motivated by greed.

Prosecutors and defence lawyers had agreed that he should not be jailed after he returned the money he had made and explained his system to authorities.

Lawyers on both sides described the 41-year-old as autistic and said he regarded trading as a video game rather than a drive for money.

In court he apologized for his actions and promised to ‘never do anything illegally again’.

Sarao pleaded guilty in 2016 to wire fraud and market ‘spoofing’ – placing large orders to manipulate prices before quickly cancelling them.

US authorities say he sent a jolt of fear through the market which contributed to a sudden tanking of shares on May 6, 2010, in which nearly $1trillion was briefly wiped off the value of companies.

Sarao had spent four months in a UK prison as he awaited his extradition to the US, although he was later allowed to return to Britain as the proceedings played out.

Within weeks, he returned all his illegal profits which were worth more than $12million (£9million).

His apparent success earned him the nickname ‘Hound of Hounslow’ – a reference to the ‘Wolf of Wall Street’, the US trader played by Leonardo DiCaprio in a 2013 film.

His attorneys said he could have faced 100 years in jail, but prosecutors agreed that imprisoning him would be pointless.

Authorities hailed the co-operation he pledged to provide in his plea deal, saying his ‘extraordinary’ insights have helped catch other market manipulators.

Sarao showed prosecutors how he and others employed lightning-fast programmes to buy and sell in milliseconds, manipulating the markets.

Defence lawyer Roger Burlingame described his client as a ‘singularly sunny, childlike, guileless, trusting person who is instantly beloved by all who encounter him, including the FBI agents and prosecutors’.

‘Navinder Sarao lives outside the reality those without his autism inhabit,’ Mr Burlingame added.

His lawyer said Sarao was motivated in part to begin using the techniques because he spotted how many others were cheating the system.

Before his indictment, Sarao lost millions in assets to fraudsters who found him uniquely gullible and easy to cheat, his lawyer said.

Judge Virginia Kendall yesterday sentenced Sarao to a year of home confinement, taking into account the four months at HMP Wandsworth.

His lawyers said the time Sarao spent in jail in Britain was ‘unbearable’ because of his autism, saying it amounted to ‘a torture of sensory stimulation, sleep deprivation and forced socialisation’, and that he became suicidal.

They said they were concerned that he may not be able to survive another stint behind bars.

Lawyers at Dechert LLP said he was ‘overjoyed to put this behind him, go home, and move on with his life’.

Despite earning $70million (£54 million) as a trader over several years, Sarao often ate at McDonald’s using discount coupons.

His priciest purchase as a multimillionaire was a second-hand Volkswagen that cost under $10,000 (£8,000).

His modest lifestyle has altered little from his days as an active trader, living today on benefits in the UK.

Lawyers highlighted his ability to spot numerical patterns in split seconds, saying he regarded trading as a video game in which the object was to compile points.

Home confinement may not be much of a departure from Sarao’s typical life. He has lived in the same small room with his parents in Hounslow since childhood.

He rarely ventures out, in part due to his inability to complete the simplest everyday tasks, including doing laundry, Mr Burlingame said.

Eventually identified by the authorities, in 2015 Navinder Singh Sarao was arrested and extradited to America where, in 2016, he admitted his guilt.

But Sarao’s story does not end there. Because what happened next is almost as incredible as what happened before and can be told here in full for the first time.

Bailed back to Britain, details have now emerged of how Sarao turned whistleblower and spent the past four years helping the U.S. authorities track other scammers. He has been so co-operative that prosecutors have taken the extraordinary step of asking the judge to rip up sentencing guidelines that should see him jailed for up to eight years and let him go free.

They are even willing to overlook the fact that he has not paid back all the $12.8million he is deemed to have fraudulently earned. The reason? Unworldly Sarao was, himself, conned out of nearly all the money he made. Meaning that, today, he’s back in that bedroom, playing on his computer. But this time it’s FIFA football, not the markets. And he’s living on benefits, not dreaming of his first billion.

It was at 2.32pm on May 6, 2010 that stock indices in the U.S. fell off a cliff.

In minutes, the markets lost almost a trillion dollars in trading. Although the falls would quickly be reversed, experts would describe the crash as ‘one of the most turbulent periods in the history of financial markets’.

It would be five years before Sarao would be arrested, but when he was, the U.S. authorities made it clear they believed he was at least in part to blame.

‘His conduct was at least significantly responsible for the order imbalance that in turn was one of the conditions that led to the Flash Crash,’ said Aitan Goelman, director of enforcement at the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

However, lawyers say Sarao only started to spoof trades after numerous complaints to the authorities went ignored.

‘He would identify the fraudulent sequences he observed by time, price and order size,’ writes Sarao’s lawyer, Roger Burlingame.

‘Weeks later, when calling back to complain some more, he would be told that the [regulators]had looked at the sequence or sequences he had previously identified and did not see anything wrong. This process repeated itself over and over again for months, with Nav calling once or twice a week. Nav could not understand how they could say that what he was seeing happen every day, day after day, was not a problem.’

On the basis of ‘if you can’t beat them, join them’ Sarao decided to do just that. In a letter to the court, Professor Simon Baron-Cohen, Britain’s leading authority on autism, says this was ‘wholly consistent with, and a consequence of, his autism’.

‘He was ‘playing the game’ according to the rules he saw other traders were using, which included ‘spoofing’,’ writes Baron-Cohen, cousin of actor Sacha Baron-Cohen.

‘When he complained to the regulators about this behaviour and it continued, this would have enforced that these were the rules of the game.’

Given Sarao’s abilities — he had already made tens of millions trading legally — once he started spoofing he was always going to do it better than anyone else.

Nonetheless, it was accepted by the prosecution that ‘the defendant clearly was not motivated by money, greed, or any desire for a lavish lifestyle…he did not seem to care about any of that money, and did not use it to live anything approaching an extravagant lifestyle’.

His motivation? An ‘obsessive or addictive desire’ to excel at electronic trading.

Following his arrest, the U.S. authorities ordered that Sarao hand over the $12.8million he had made spoofing. Within days of his guilty plea, Sarao produced $7.6million. It was everything he had left.

So what happened to the rest? Incredibly, it was all lost — swallowed in three catastrophic ‘investments’.

Encouraged by a former colleague to put his money to work, Sarao had been introduced to two ‘supposed’ investment advisers who started off by charging him £2million in commission.

According to court papers, £25million was duly placed with a commodities trading company called IXE Asset Management on the promise of 11 per cent quarterly interest.

A further £11.5million was invested with Cranwood Holdings Limited, an Isle of Man company, which claimed it would develop a windfarm and produce profits of up to £400million.

A third company, Iconic Worldwide Gaming Limited, obtained £2.35million of Sarao’s money promising a 20-fold return once they had developed an online betting portal.

‘Nav lost all this money,’ says Burlingame. He adds: ‘It has since been widely reported that IXE’s founder is a con artist and IXE was a Ponzi scheme. Nav’s Cranwood investment was spent on salaries for the CEO and a number of his family members (who possessed no relevant experience), without securing a single site on which it could build a windmill.

‘Similarly, the CEO of Iconic Worldwide Gaming spent lavishly on himself before the company went into liquidation.’

Sarao, it is claimed, was so easily parted from these sums of money because of his autism, which left him with ‘severe social limitations’ and vulnerable to trickery.

Which brings us to the framed shirt of Barcelona star Lionel Messi in his bedroom — a gift on a night out from the man behind the betting company in whom he had already invested £2.35 million.

‘Nav was impressed by the jersey, thinking it demonstrated superior connections in the sporting world,’ wrote Burlingame.

‘He also felt the man was his friend and could be trusted. Thus, when the man ended the evening by asking for an additional £1million loan in order to exploit the patents he claimed to have acquired, Nav readily agreed to provide it. Soon after, the man stopped returning Nav’s calls.’

Burlingame also explained that when it was clear the money was gone, Sarao allowed himself to acknowledge the writing on the jersey that says ‘To Nav’ was in an obviously different hand from Messi’s signature, which he believes is genuine (signed jerseys can be purchased in memorabilia stores.)

Sarao was swindled of £3.35million but the shirt still hangs in his bedroom. When asked why, he explains: ‘It’s still a signed framed shirt off the best player in history. It’s still a nice item, innit?’

While the loss of these funds meant Sarao could not fully meet the forfeiture order imposed by the U.S. authorities, what he could do was to co-operate with them.

‘The defendant’s co-operation has spanned years and has been extraordinarily timely, complete, truthful, and helpful to the government,’ said Robert Zink, chief of the U.S. Department of Justice’s fraud section, in his court submission.

This help took the form of Sarao explaining what he had done by talking through videos of screens filmed while he was trading. Not only did they record his own illegal spoofing activities, but the activities of others doing the same.

Last year, he also flew to America to give evidence against Jitesh Thakkar, boss of a company accused of creating software to help him commit spoofing. Although the case against Thakkar collapsed, prosecutors say Sarao’s involvement had been crucial.

They also noted that away from home and while giving evidence, his health quickly deteriorated. He had trouble sleeping for more than an hour a night, and became unwell, a consequence of his autism and something that happened while he was held on remand in the UK.

With little chance of Sarao offending again, Zink concluded that ‘additional incarceration would also pose no benefit to him or to society’.

It means Sarao will be allowed to return to the anonymity his lawyer says he craves. The final chapter in an extraordinary story of rags to riches, and back again.