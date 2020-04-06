Houseparty Chrome: Can you use Houseparty on your Laptop and PC?

HOUSEPARTY has become the go-to viral chat app for the coronavirus lockdown era. So can you use Houseparty on your Laptop and PC?

Houseparty is the platform providing a social service for billions of people practising social distancing. The video chat app has unsurprisingly surged in popularity since the arrival of the coronavirus chaos.

In such unprecedented times, apps such as Houseparty have come to be viewed as essential services. There are now numerous apps able to allow you to maintain your sanity during coronavirus lockdown such as WhatsApp, Zoom, and Kast. In addition to conversing with your contacts, Houseparty allows users to play games with friends during video calls. Houseparty users can use the app on laptop and PC for free, in addition to iOS and Android.

However, since being put in lockdown, the Epic Games-owned Houseparty has become one of the popular apps despite arriving late on the scene. Developer Epic Games has witnessed millions of people stuck at home playing Fortnite and downloading Houseparty. So now is the time to discover how to download Houseparty on laptop and PC, should you require a break from your smartphone.

Houseparty can be used on laptop and PC, although Google Chrome is required. Provided you have Google Chrome installed and use it as your main browser. All that is then required is to either visit the Houseparty website or get the app from the Chrome web store. Once you have the app, what you will need to do is sign-up by following all the onscreen prompts. These include creating a username and filling in an email address and password.

The smiley face button on the top left gives an overview of friends and notification settings. The dots on the bottom-left corner offer three options: Share Screen, Record Facemail, and Disable Camera. Sharing your screen and disabling the camera do exactly what they suggest. Another option is to send a Facemail, similar to leaving a video message for someone. This missive will be received whenever they next open the app.