HouseParty guests: How many guests can you add on Houseparty?

HOUSEPARTY is the viral video conferencing app allowing you to keep in touch with your contacts while stying coronavirus-free while safe indoors. So exactly how many guests can you add on Houseparty?

Houseparty, is the wildly popular chat app allowing users to play games as a group of up to eight people. Billed as a social video app, Houseparty is available for free for both Android and iOS and has been downloaded millions of times since the coronavirus rocked the world.

First, download Houseparty from the App Store or Google Play Store. You will then be prompted to connect to Snapchat or your phone for contacts. You are not be required to sync all my contacts. And logging in with Snapchat allows you to use your Bitmoji.

When you first open Houseparty, you will see yourself on the front-facing camera, with a few options available. Swipe up, and you will see your best friends on Houseparty. Houseparty will then request to add friends to the video app. Once friends begin to be added, you will start to receive notifications in the app.

The plus button on the upper-right corner, right above the dice, give you the option to add or invite friends. In the bottom of the screen, the open-lock indicates that other contacts can join and members can add more people to the call. The smiley face button on the top left gives an overview of friends and notification settings. The dots on the bottom-left corner provide three options: Share Screen, Record Facemail and Disable Camera.

Sharing your screen and disabling the camera do exactly what they suggest. Another option is to send a Facemail, similar to leaving a video message for someone, which will be received whenever they next open the app. Houseparty only allows for a maximum of eight people on a call, so if you are wanting to speak to a wider group of friends or family you will need to find a different app.