Houseparty troubleshooting: Why are my Houseparty contacts not working?

HOUSEPARTY is the video chat app enabling as many as eight users to share a virtual hangout. Express.co.uk examines any potential problems you may expect to encounter with this Houseparty troubleshooting guide.

Houseparty has existed since 2016, but the app has recently surged in popularity because of coronavirus lockdown. If you do not have Houseparty already, you will likely be invited you to join the app soon.

Houseparty is essentially a virtual version of a limitless social gathering. Any “in house” friends can join a one-on-one chat or you can gather a group in a room to talk or play games. Other key functions include either locking a room door or leaving it open for new people to walk in and join you. But occasionally things can go awry – here is what you need to know about Houseparty troubleshooting.

Occasionally, you might find one friend can’t see a game while on Houseparty. Frustratingly there does not appear to be a solid fix for this. However, the quickest way to solve the problem is for the friend to leave and rejoin the chat. Although this may mean they miss a portion of a quiz, each round only lasts a few minutes.

As a result, you should return to the mix with the next load of questions. Alternately, you can try and completely restart the Houseparty session. However, it is recommended you ensure everyone is included on the initial room invite.

Once the Houseparty app has been downloaded and contacts readied, you will start to receive incessant notifications about arrivals and departures. In the same way, every time you log onto the app, friends will receive a message letting them know that you are around. Users can actually sneak into the house by clicking directly on one of those notifications. This simply means you can load up Houseparty without anyone knowing.

However, there is a more permanent solution for this problem. Simply head back to the home screen, select the top-left smiley face again then click on manage notifications. From here, you can choose to stop sending and receiving all those annoying Houseparty alerts.