Houseparty vs Zoom: Which app should you use during coronavirus isolation?

Increasing numbers of people are staying at home in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. However, business and social life continues as before, thanks to a slew of video meeting platforms, such as Houseparty and Zoom – so which should you use?

Houseparty has seen an exponential upsurge among millennials as they seek to connect in these isolated times. Houseparty has been billed as a face-to-face social network. The app offers a video meeting platform, allowing a Houseparty user to hang out with up to eight of their friends at any time. After signing up for the first time, users are prompted to provide Houseparty access to your contacts, Facebook and Snapchat.

This allows users to know which of their contacts are already on Houseparty. As soon as you connect these services, the app can start inviting people to group video chats. Whenever a friend opens the app, they enter the “house”, meaning you can immediately start chatting with them. If a friend is already in a house party, users can join in, even if they are not invited.

Houseparty’s loose definition of friendship has both positives and negatives. This allows users to join any ongoing party, but this can also be seen as a little invasive, especially when children are involved. Houseparty’s greatest attraction is the number of games you can play with your contacts. These include Head’s Up, Quick Draw and a quiz, all while video chatting. And there are additional Houseparty features, allowing uses to record group chats and share screens.

Zoom is considered the video meeting platform of choice for many companies. In addition to standard video and audio functions, Zoom also includes several features useful for organising and conducting business meetings. Zoom users are able to share screens, message groups and transfer files from numerous cloud service. The remote working platform is available as an iOS and Android app or from your desktop or browser. Zoom is certainly optimised for computer user rather than phone. Arranging meetings with Zoom is particularly straightforward and can be done with just a click of a button.