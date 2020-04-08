How Arsenal and Spurs are using unique technology to track players’ fitness in isolation

Premier League clubs have been unable to play any of their fixtures for over a month now as the coronavirus pandemic continues

Arsenal and Tottenham are leading the way in investing in individual GPS trackers for players so that clubs can monitor their fitness amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Both north London sides are said to be working with STAT Sports over providing their squad with the equipment, which will allow data for each player to be fed through an app.

Premier League clubs have not played any league matches for a month now with players being unable to train together as a group ever since.

Many are having to resort to individual training methods at home while in lockdown and through the minuted outdoor exercise they are being allowed to undertake.

Premier League players are used to working with GPS vests attached to them anyway but up until now most fitness staff at clubs have had to use the methods to monitor the fitness levels of players.

According to football.london Everton, as well as Spurs and Arsenal, are also providing their squad with GPS systems and further clubs are expected to follow suit.

During the lockdown Premier League clubs have instructed their players to predominantly focus on strength and conditioning work, such is the limited amount of space they have to work with.

Providing players with GPS pods will ensure conditioning coaches get more of that data than they have been in recent months. STAT’s products do not require any face-to-face setup and sync through players’ smartphones and smartwatches with the computers of club performance teams.

It is still not clear how long the lockdown will continue as COV-19 fears continue to escalate in the UK and indeed worldwide.

But it now seems clear that the season will be allowed to play out to its completion rather than be declared null and void.

Liverpool, who are 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League, will be most pleased with this scenario as look look to clinch a first league title in 30 years.

Others like Leicester, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Sheffield United are fighting for a top four place, while there are still several teams fighting relegation.

Though clubs are keen to resume football as soon as possible it is clear that it will still be at least a month, and likely more, before play is resumed across the country even behind closed doors.

Keeping players fit as best they can will be a massive priority for clubs as to try and give themselves the best possible head start when play does resume.