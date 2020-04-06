How Arsenal could line-up with Jesse Lingard, Willian and Luka Jovic transfers

Arsenal could have a very different team under Mikel Arteta next season if they manage to secure deals for Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard and Chelsea’s Willian

Arsenal could be in for some big changes next season should they fail to qualify for the Champions League four a fourth successive season.

The Gunners might need to bring in reinforcements in order to appease fans despite their £72m capture of Nicolas Pepe in the summer.

Those that have been linked include Jesse Lingard and Willian, with the former touted as a potential replacement for Dani Ceballos when he returns to parent club Real Madrid.

In addition, Daily Star Sport understands that Mikel Arteta will eye a move for Real Madrid misfit Luka Jovic should he be made available.

Lingard recently risked the wrath of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer by signing up with controversial agent Mino Raiola despite his spat with the Norwegian over the future of Paul Pogba.

The Athletic have reported that a potential move to north London for Lingard can not yet be ruled out, with his poor form for United not yet putting off rival Premier League clubs.

The 27-year-old has not scored or assisted a goal in the league since December 2018, but Solskjaer has backed the England international to come good.

Willian on the other hand will be available for free when the season ends having failed to agree a new contract with Chelsea, but the ongoing break means he could stay beyond the summer.

“My contract really ends I think in July,” he said back in March.

“And if I had to play on those dates, in these months, I think it would be no problem for me to end the League in a way which would be loyal to the club, as they always were with me. Regardless of a signed paper.

“But it’s clear that this is not a certainty, we don’t know what can happen.

“But without a doubt, as always, I will always be ready to give the best to my club regardless of my contract situation.”

Jovic could also be on his way to the Emirates having failed to impress in Madrid, scoring just twice in 24 appearances since his £52m move from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer.

Arteta’s squad will be jam-packed with forwards should all these deals go through, which could signal exits for those that are no longer guaranteed starters.

How Arsenal could line-up with Jesse Lingard, Willian and Luka Jovic transfers

Leno; Bellerin, Luiz, Mari, Tierney; Xhaka, Torreira, Willian, Lingard; Jovic, Aubameyang.