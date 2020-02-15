How Bong Joon-ho went from protester to Oscar-winning director

He was born in South Korea’s ‘most conservative city’ as the youngest child of an elite artistic family which poured scorn on the movie industry.

But the rebellious film fanatic quickly broke out of his middle-class mould to join the fight against a punitive top-down system, and was even arrested for hurling petrol bombs during pro-democracy student protests.

Thirty years later, Bong Joon-ho continues his campaign on social inequality – though rather than taking up arms, he portrays oppression through his films, the most recent of which made history at the Oscars last night.

Parasite, which contrasts an impoverished family with ultra-wealthy neighbours, scooped four awards and was the first non-English language feature to win best picture.

Bong, who also took home best director, made an emotional acceptance speech and said: ‘Thank you so much, when I was young and studying cinema there was a saying I carved deep into my heart which is “the most personal is the most creative”.’

This nod to the director’s past as a major influence on his films is backed up by countless interviews by Bong in which he credits his upbringing as shaping his portfolio of works.

Bong, 50, was born in Daegu, which he dubs ‘Korea’s most conservative city’, on the southern side of the Korean peninsula in 1969 as the youngest of four children.

‘I grew up in a middle-class family. Even in terms of real estate, the house that I grew up in is in the middle – between the semi-basement home and the rich house you see in the film,’ he told the Guardian last month.

‘I was really close with friends and relatives from both classes.’

Creative flair was rooted in the family – Bong’s maternal grandfather was a renowned novelist while his late father was an artist, and his siblings all went on to be professors in fields of art.

Yet Bong quickly developed an interest in movies and his family were lucky enough to own a television – in 1969 only six per cent of Koreans owned a TV, although this quickly boomed into the 1970s.

Rather than going to the cinema, he watched movies broadcast on the small screen by the United States armed forces channel AFKN.

Here, Bong was exposed to legendary director Sam Peckinpah, whose films are themed on corruption and division within societies.

His love of movies was not, however, shared by his parents, who he believes would have been mortified if he decided to pursue a career in the industry.

‘I was afraid to freak out my parents. That generation did not think movies were art,’ he told the New York Times.

So he instead enrolled in Yonsei University’s sociology department, which in the early 1980s was a hotbed for student uprisings against the country’s military regime, which had recently enforced martial law after a government coup.

In a world away from his comfortable upbringing, Bong recalls joining his classmates on the streets in demonstration and being tear-gassed.

He has also previously confessed to even being arrested for throwing petrol bombs.

But he split student activism with movie-making, and produced several short films at the expense of his classes, which he often skipped.

To earn some money, Bong also tutored the child of local wealthy parents, which he claims inspired Parasite.

He said: ‘When I was in college I worked as a tutor, and it was a pretty fun and strange experience. I really felt like I was spying on this rich family.’

After a two-year interlude in the army to fulfill his national service duties, Bong graduated from the university and decided to follow his dream career and went to study film.

The collapse of the military government allowed Bong to ride a wave of liberalisation sweeping the country.

‘In the mid-1990’s the Korean film industry was really open-minded,’ he recalled.

His ‘Memories of Murder’ – a 2003 feature film based on real-life serial killings that rattled the nation in the 1980s – was seen as a metaphor for a repressive society under military rule.

Yet despite soon shooting to directing super-stardom, Bong maintains that he lives a modest life.

In an interview with the New York Times, he said: ‘I’m not that rich!’ he laughs. ‘I live in an apartment on the ninth floor.

‘In terms of size, it’s probably around a quarter of the size of the house in the movie.

‘Of course, my films did make a lot of money, but I don’t know if you could call me rich if you just look at my place in society.’