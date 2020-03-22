How Boubakary Soumare could fit into Liverpool side amid Naby Keita rumours

Liverpool are reportedly in talks with the entourage of Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare amid claims from Germany that Naby Keita could return to RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is always on the lookout for ways to strengthen and refresh his side.

Despite being streaks ahead at the top of the Premier League table at the time of the coronavirus delay, the Reds could be set for a busy summer transfer window to keep on top in the wake of their disappointing Champions League exit.

Their front three is well-established, although Timo Werner has been tipped to make a move whilst Real Madrid continue to monitor Sadio Mane.

Likewise in defence, where Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all there to stay in the starting line-up.

But midfield has been earmarked as a potential area to strengthen – and reports suggest the Reds could be about to do just that with Boubakary Soumare’s entourage said to be in contact with the club over a deal.

The Lille midfielder, 21, is being tipped for a bright future and attracted interest from Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham and Spanish giants in the January transfer window.

At that stage, Liverpool were said to be keen but happy to wait until the summer – and it seems they could now take that chance.

The links with Soumare come after reports in Germany linking Naby Keita with a return to RB Leipzig, for whom he remains a cult hero despite his exit for Anfield in 2018.

The midfielder has struggled for consistency on Merseyside and failed to make a major impact, meaning he could be directly replaced in the line-up by Soumare.

The youngster is known as a dynamic, box-to-box player who could perfectly compliment the break-up play of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson’s composure to add an extra dimension to the side.

Liverpool have also been linked with Rennes teenager Eduardo Camavinga, but the 17-year-old prospect would likely have to play a bit-part role in the early stages of his development should he also take his talents to Anfield.

Possible Liverpool XI : Alisson, Andy Robertson, Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Boubakary Soumare, Sadio Mane, Mohamad Salah, Roberto Firmino.