How China rounds up coronavirus suspects: Shocking video shows woman screaming in a metal box

Shocking social media videos have captured the horror, fear and fury of some Chinese citizens when they were being quarantined in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

One trending clip shows an emotional woman screaming in a metal box when officers used the container to take her into isolation.

While another section of footage apparently captures a family of four being dragged out of a building by officers in hazmat suits.

China’s Vice Premier last week ordered Wuhan officials to put all confirmed and potential coronavirus patients as well as their close contacts and those having fever into quarantine camps.

She also urged Communist officials off all levels in the nation take active lead in this ‘wartime condition’, or face being ‘nailed onto the pillar of historical shame forever’.

In one of the videos widely circulating on Twitter and YouTube, a woman and a man can be seen being escorted into a metal box at the back of a pickup truck.

The woman can be heard screaming after workers donning pink hazmat suits closed the door of the cube.

The video was shot on February 6 in Suzhou, eastern China, and the two people are a couple, according to Chinese state media Global Times.

The woman had been to Wuhan two weeks earlier, and agreed to be isolated; but when officers arrived to take her away, she became emotional, the report said.

A spokesperson said the local officials could not find a suitable vehicle to transport the couple because of the Lunar New Year holidays, therefore they built a ‘simple shed’ to prevent the couple from being exposed to rain.

The woman is currently in quarantine at her boyfriend’s home, according to the report.

A second trending video, which remains unverified, purports to show a family of four being forcibly removed from their home by at least four officers donning protective suits.

It is suggested that they had refused to be isolated.

The family, said to be from Nantong in eastern China, were taken towards an ambulance in the footage which first appeared earlier this month.

A third clip, which emerged over the weekend and is unverified, shows a furious resident of Wenzhou confronting militia guarding a quarantine roadblock, according to online accounts.

The woman, who seems to have armed herself with a wooden club, is seen yelling at the officers after her whole block was reportedly put on lockdown. A separate clip appears to show her being caught and taken away by policemen on a nearby road.

China’s Vice Premier Sun Chunlan last week called on a ‘people’s war’ against the fast-spreading disease, which has killed at least 1,116 people and infected more than 45,200 worldwide.

Ms Sun demanded four types of people in Wuhan be put into mandatory isolation in quarantine stations: confirmed cases, suspected cases, people who have close contact with the former two, and those who have fever.

She instructed all levels of officials to treat the fight of the outbreak as the ‘most important and urgent mission’ in another briefing.

‘There must be a 24-hour shift pattern. During the wartime condition, there must be no deserters, otherwise they will be forever nailed onto the pillar of historical shame’, Ms Sun said, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Local authorities around China have stepped up their campaign against the coronavirus, formally known as COVID-19, after Chinese citizens started to go back to work this week after an extended Lunar New Year holiday.

The epidemic of the new coronavirus, formally known as COVID-19, has so far claimed more than 1,116 lives and infected more than 45,200 people in 28 countries and territories around the world – but nearly 99 per cent of infections have been in China.