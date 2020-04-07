How Dejan Lovren’s future at Liverpool could be decided by Chris Smalling and Man Utd

Chris Smalling and Dejan Lovren could both be on the move in the summer transfer window.

Chris Smalling reportedly wants to return to Manchester United this summer, and that could inadvertently see Dejan Lovren move away from Liverpool. Smalling has been out on loan at Roma this past season with the Italian outfit impressed by what they’ve seen so far.

The feeling has been mutual from Smalling’s part as well though as he has previously stated his desire to remain with Roma. But his impressive performances in Serie A have led to United driving up the price-tag on the centre-back. Roma have stated they won’t pay over the odds to make Smalling’s loan move permanent with negotiations still to take place. According to Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, Roma’s director of football Gianluca Petrachi has been working behind the scenes on a possible deal but that has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And the report suggests Smalling may be having a change of heart about making a more permanent move to Italy given the sheer outbreak of COVID-19 in the country. It is claimed the current coronavirus situation is “pushing” Smalling to a return to England to be close with his family. Whether that means a return to Old Trafford or a move elsewhere in the Premier League remains to be seen. Arsenal are said to be interested in signing the 30-year-old, but if Roma are priced out of a move for the defender then they too may turn their attention to another Premier League club.

The report states Roma have a vested interest in Liverpool defender Lovren, who might be available at a cheaper price than Smalling. Lovren’s representatives are said to have already gotten in touch with Roma about a possible deal. Lovren has seen his playing time at Liverpool dwindle over the past few years following the arrival of Virgil van Dijk and development of Joe Gomez. He has started just nine Premier League games this season, with Liverpool keeping just one clean sheet in that run.