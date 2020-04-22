How Kate Middleton’s ‘breath-taking modesty’ has come to the fore amid coronavirus crisis

KATE MIDDLETON and Prince William have been on hand, meeting with key workers amid coronavirus. They met key NHS staff a number of weeks ago. Recently, they spoke with teachers and key workers’ children via video link.

William and Kate appeared on a video call to speak to adorable children. Kate and William called children and staff at Casterton Primary Academy, where teachers were looking after children of key workers and vulnerable children.

A body language expert analysed the clip of the pair, and looked at how they appeared to be coping with lockdown. The coronavirus crisis seems to have helped bond the couple further, according to their body language. Judi said: “We can see the powerful bonding between Kate and William here in their subliminal mirroring and symmetry signals. “They sit with a small gap between them and there is no touching and only one glance from Kate to her husband but, like any good double-act, their choreography is impeccable.”

Judi said: “In one moment of breath-taking modesty she even cocks her thumb at the future king, introducing them by a casual ‘I’m Catherine and this is William’. “Her confidence levels are high and, judging from William’s responses, it appears that this balance, with Kate slightly in control, might often be the norm. “She even presses her lips together slightly while William speaks to suggest she could be the firmer one of the two during lock-down indoors as well.” Kate further showed her down-to-earth attitude by wearing a relatively cheap high street top any Briton can buy to speak with the children.

But who takes the lead among the pair? According to Judi it is Kate, who seems to be shaking off her former reputation for being a little shy. “If there is a leader in this clip it’s Kate. She does the initial speaking and the motivational vote of thanks,” Judi said. The body language revealed how the coronavirus crisis led to the Duchess of Cambridge showing her “breath-taking modesty”, when talking to school children via video call.

She wore a jumper from Zara, with fashionable balloon style sleeves. The Duchess is a fan of the silhouette, and has a dress in a very similar style. She wore the dress in red to visit Port Talbot in South Wales.