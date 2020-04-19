How Lewis Hamilton has proved Sir Stirling Moss right after F1 legend’s prediction in 2014

Lewis Hamilton has added five titles to his haul since receiving Sir Stirling Moss’ backing in 2014.

Lewis Hamilton will go down in history as one of F1’s greatest ever drivers and that’s no less than the late Sir Stirling Moss expected of his fellow Brit. Hamilton got his hands on a sixth World Drivers’ Championship last year as he extended his reign as the king at the pinnacle of motorsport.

The 35-year-old has now won five of the past six titles on offer and if he secures another this year will match the all-time record haul of the legendary Michael Schumacher. Hamilton’s achievements have surprised many, even if his quality has shone through ever since he burst onto the F1 scene in 2007. One man who knew what his countryman could do, though, was Moss, who sadly passed away last weekend following a long illness. Speaking in the midst of Hamilton’s 2014 title battle with then Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg, Moss predicted the former was destined for greatness.

“I can’t see any reason why he can’t get four or five or six championships,” said Moss, during an appearance on BBC Radio 5 Live. “He is as good as we’ve got, and we’re very lucky to have him. Hamilton looks to be unassailable, quite frankly. He’s up with Jimmy Clark, and people like that. “He is that good. The cars are that reliable these days, therefore one can judge a man by his talent – his enormous talent. He’s exciting to watch.” Hamilton’s past five titles have come since he made the move from McLaren to Mercedes ahead of the 2013 F1 campaign. He has played a key role in cementing the Silver Arrows’ status as the dominant force in modern-day F1.