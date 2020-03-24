How Lewis Hamilton quitting Mercedes for Ferrari would impact F1 champions and rivals

Lewis Hamilton has been tipped to join Mercedes’ pit-lane rivals Ferrari if he calls time on his spell with the reigning F1 champions.

Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes would not force the reigning F1 champions to rethink their future in the sport, says sponsorship expert Nigel Geach. Hamilton is in the final 12 months of his Mercedes contract and speculation persists that he might leave them over the winter to join rivals Ferrari, particularly if he equals Michael Schumacher’s haul of seven World Drivers’ Championship titles this season.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has previously admitted they would have to consider their future in F1 if they lost their talismanic driver Max Verstappen. Geach, who is the Senior Vice President of Global Motorsports at Nielsen Sports and has more than 30 years of experience in F1, believes however that Mercedes would not be forced to weigh up such drastic action should Hamilton leave. While losing the Brit would be a blow for the Silver Arrows, Geach says Toto Wolff and co. would be able to cope with his departure, particularly because of their stature and the pool of young talents at their disposal. Asked if losing Hamilton would lead to a commercial blow for Mercedes, Geach told Express Sport: “It would be a change for them, if it happens.

“Mercedes is bigger than one person and that’s not only Mercedes. A lot of businesses are bigger than one person. Yes, it would be a disappointment. But Mercedes, like Ferrari, like Red Bull, have these driver academies and they’re bringing on the new Lewis Hamiltons. “He’s old compared with a lot of the other drivers at the moment. You’ve got [Esteban] Ocon coming along as a driver who’s from the academy, George Russell’s in the academy as well. So you’ve got a lot of young people coming along. “It will be a disappointment but, my opinion is, it won’t affect Mercedes’ decision to continue in Formula 1 or really look at it again. I think Formula 1 does so much for automotive brands. It would be a shame. But drivers retire as well. When drivers retire as well, that’s also a disappointment for the teams.” Should Hamilton leave Mercedes for Ferrari off the back of another successful season, the Italians would hope the 35-year-old can restore them to their former glory. Ferrari’s last title came in 2008, when Kimi Raikkonen and Felipe Massa’s performances helped them secure the World Constructors’ Championship a year on from the Finn topping the drivers’ standings.