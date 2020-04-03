How Liverpool capitalised on Chelsea slip-up to secure Alisson transfer

Liverpool swooped for Alisson in 2018 after he’d impressed for Serie A giants Roma. Chelsea were also battling for his services but a bold call by Marina Granovskaia meant they ended up with Kepa Arrizabalaga

Chelsea missed out on Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson after attempting to convince Thibaut Courtois to remain at Stamford Bridge, it’s claimed.

The Reds shot stopper has been a revelation since moving to Anfield in 2018.

Jurgen Klopp handed Roma a hefty £66m to secure his services, but the Brazilian has looked the real deal ever since he signed on the dotted line.

He could have been strutting his stuff in west London if things had panned out differently, though.

According to The Athletic , Chelsea were in advanced talks to bring him to the capital.

But the Blues hesitated at the crucial moment as transfer expert Marina Granovskaia tried to keep Courtois on the books.

With the Belgium international desperate for a move to Real Madrid, her plan didn’t work out.

That allowed Klopp to swoop in and get a deal done. Chelsea secured a replacement for Courtois in Kepa Arrizabalaga, but had to pay a cool £71.6m to sign him from Athletic Bilbao.

Arrizabalaga has looked shaky this season, which has led to speculation that a departure could be on the cards.

ESPN pundit Gabriele Marcotti says Chelsea should forget about replacing him with Manchester United ace Dean Henderson and focus on Ajax’s Andre Onana.

“Between those two I think, first of all, let me say Kepa played the last few games including the games against Everton in the league it looks like the worst of it is over there in terms of the relationship between him and Lampard,” Marcotti told ESPN.

“I think also from Chelsea’s perspective they only give up on Kepa if the relationship with Lampard is indeed healed, and it certainly looks that way, if they have a buyer.

“They’re not going to keep him on the bench and I think it’s very hard because most top clubs aren’t looking for a goalkeeper right now.

“That said, if you had to pick between Henderson and Onana, I would lead Henderson but you know what, Henderson means you have to deal with Manchester United, who are going to be extremely reluctant to sell him to another Premier League rival.

“Henderson is saying he doesn’t want to sit on the bench behind David de Gea so personally I think you’re better off with Onana.

“I think that seems to be easier but I still think Kepa’s going to stick around.”