How Liverpool could line up after £52m Timo Werner transfer this summer

Liverpool have strongly been linked with a transfer for Timo Werner with the RB Leipzig striker keen to make the move to Anfield to work under Jurgen Klopp next season

Liverpool could be signing Timo Werner this summer if they trigger his £52m release clause before June 15.

But with a wealth of attacking talent already at their disposal, how does he fit in at the Reds?

There is no doubting the Germany international’s skill and ability.

The RB Leipzig ace has scored 27 goals in all competitions this campaign, including 21 in 25 Bundesliga appearances.

His pace has been earmarked as his most frightening aspect, something not in short supply on Merseyside.

The likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are renowned for their speed – a weapon Jurgen Klopp has used ferociously.

The Liverpool duo have scored 36 goals between them this season as they marched relentlessly to a first Premier League trophy.

The title still eludes them, however, with the coronavirus crisis keeping it just out of reach.

Nevertheless, Liverpool is Werner’s preferred destination.

He is keen to work under his compatriot Klopp and has declared him one of the best coaches in the world.

But the former Borussia Dortmund boss has a particular way of playing that makes it hard for another attacker to break into.

Klopp’s 4-3-3 means Salah and Mane operate either side of the selfless Roberto Firmino while the full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson bomb forward.

Those who have tried to muscle in and failed include Xherdan Shaqiri, Dominic Solanke, Daniel Sturridge and, recently, Takumi Minamino – though the jury is out with the Japan international due to him only joining in January.

But if Liverpool were to splash out on the necessary £52m to bring Werner in, he would go straight into the side.

Klopp has used 4-4-2 at times during his reign and made the switch towards the beginning of the season in a bid to spruce up his team.

It would not be too hard to imagine a similar situation happening, with Mane out wide and Werner tucked in on the left-handed striking position.

The thought of all four attackers on the pitch is a scary one for any defence in the world, even if it means sacrificing a midfielder that would bring some balance to the XI.

However, Klopp would likely rotate his forwards more often than not – though his strongest side would include the enire quartet.

Liverpool potential line up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson; Mane, Werner, Firmino, Salah.