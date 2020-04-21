How Liverpool could line-up next season if Sadio Mane forces exit to Real Madrid

Sadio Mane is said to be angry at manager Jurgen Klopp and if he secures a transfer to Real Madrid, Liverpool could have a very different looking attack next season

Liverpool star Sadio Mane is claimed to be angry with manager Jurgen Klopp after the manager backed Virgil van Dijk for the 2019 Ballon d’Or.

Back in December, the Reds boss gave his support to the Dutch centre-half to collect the award ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo or eventual winner Lionel Messi.

Mane, though, had a top year himself and was in contention for the accolade.

However, he was reportedly left fuming with Klopp over what he perceived as a snub.

And now France Football claim Senegalese forward Mane wants to quit Anfield.

Real Madrid have been linked with a potential move for Mane this summer already, given Zinedine Zidane is a big admirer.

The La Liga giants hope to lure Liverpool’s No.10 to the Bernabeu, and any sale would at least significantly boost Klopp’s transfer budget.

Transfer fees are set to drop across world football too due to the financial effects of the coronavirus crisis.

So how could Premier League leaders Liverpool look in attack going into the 2020/21 campaign?

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, 20, would be an obvious replacement for Mane, a straight swap and a long-term successor.

The England international star has a huge future ahead of him, and poaching Sancho from under Manchester United’s nose would be an added bonus for the Reds.

The fee for Mane would certainly be enough to fund a £100m deal for Sancho as Dortmund continue to demand a nine-figure sum from the Red Devils.

Kylian Mbappe would not only fill the void left by Mane but change the face of football if Liverpool were to lure the Frenchman away from PSG.

Klopp already admitted earlier this season he cannot afford Mbappe, although he’d be lying if he said he wouldn’t be his ultimate dream signing.

Mbappe would also bring versatility too, as he could play across the frontline, leaving Liverpool limitless in attack.

Timo Werner appears to be the closest to joining Liverpool this summer, as Klopp was denied the chance to meet the German recently due to the travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The arrival of the £51m RB Leipzig striker and departure of Mane could see Liverpool switch up their formation, with 4-3-3 having been Klopp’s go-to on Merseyside.

Werner and Roberto Firmino could partner one another up top, with Mohamed Salah and someone like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain offering support in attacking midfield, while Jordan Henderson and Fabinho could comfortably protect the defence as a pair in the middle of the park.

The relatively low cost of Werner and huge fee Liverpool can demand for Mane means they may well have plenty of money left over to bring in more than one attacker.

Ousmane Dembele’s spell at the Nou Camp has not really worked out, as the young Frenchman has been plagued by injury issues at Barcelona.

He was bought for £135m but could be let go at a discounted price which may see Klopp switch out two of his front three next term if Werner were to displace Brazilian No.9 Firmino.