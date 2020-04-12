How Liverpool could line up with Mario Gotze after Borussia Dortmund confession

Borussia Dortmund Mario Gotze has confirmed he will leave the Bundesliga club when his contract expires – and Liverpool have often been linked with a move for the attacker

World Cup winner Mario Gotze has confirmed he will depart Borussia Dortmund when his contract expires.

The German’s deal runs its course at the end of the season, bringing the curtain down on the player’s second stint at the club.

Gotze left Dortmund for Bayern Munich in 2013 but was soon back at Signal Iduna Park for another bite of the cherry in 2016.

The playmaker’s return hasn’t went to plan, however, with injuries hampering his game in recent seasons.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Gotze in the past – but how would the 27-year-old fit into Jurgen Klopp’s side?

Liverpool’s front three are pretty rock solid at present.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah occupy the flanks, with Roberto Firmino playing as a deep-lying forward in the current system.

Klopp then plays three central midfielders, allowing Trent-Alexander Arnold and Andrew Robertson to maraud up and down the flanks.

The midfield trio usually includes skipper Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Fabinho.

It’s likely Gotze would have to dislodge one of the three to earn regular starts.

Fabinho took a bit of time to settle at Anfield but has put in some fantastic performances this term.

Henderson looked undroppable before his injury earlier this year.

While Wijnaldum always turns up for a big game.

But Gotze would also have to compete with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and young prospect Curtis Jones in the middle of the park.

Adam Lallana also fights for his place in a similar position but is heading for an Anfield exit when his deal expires.

Gotze and Klopp do enjoy a solid relationship after their time together at Dortmund.

And the Liverpool boss may be keen to reunite with the forward considering he is soon to be a free agent.

“First of all, I hope according to the circumstances that you and your loved ones are doing well in the present situation,” Gotze said.

“I have consciously taken my time over this step. It is an important decision for my sporting future and I am very much looking forward to working with Reza Fazeli and his agency International Soccer Management (ISM), whose professional competence has absolutely convinced me.

“What the sporting future will bring will only become apparent when a little normality has returned to the world.

“Until then, please stay healthy and support society as much as you can.”