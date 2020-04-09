How Man Utd could line up if Ed Woodward fails to sign top transfer targets next season

Manchester United have their top transfer targets to sign this summer, bit how could they line up if Ed Woodward fails to bring in the likes of Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish.

Manchester United face a busy summer in the transfer market with Ed Woodward targeting the likes of Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish. But what could the Red Devils starting XI look like if they fail to get their leading targets?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would stick with David De Gea in goal with a new shot-stopper unlikely to join this summer. Dean Henderson could provide stiff competition for the Spaniard though if he doesn’t get loaned out once again. Defence would also be the same as the current back four with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw the full-backs. Diogo Dalot and Brandon Williams would be ready and able to step in at any point should the two get injured or suffer a poor run of form.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof would be the central defence partnership with Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe the two pushing hardest to break them up. Scott McTominay would be the deepest sitting midfielder with James Maddison signed from Leicester City alongside him. Aston Villa star Jack Grealish is thought to be the top target for the central area but Maddison would be a superb second-choice.

Bruno Fernandes would take the No.10 role with Paul Pogba likely leaving Old Trafford for Real Madrid or Juventus. The Portuguese has been mighty impressive since he joined from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window. Daniel James would make the right wing berth his own if United fail to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. Woodward faces competition from Chelsea and the Bundesliga side are demanding more than £100million for the 20-year-old England international.

Marcus Rashford would return better than ever from injury after suffering a double stress fracture of his back earlier this year. The United superstar would lead the creativity from the left flank. And Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be the man who leads the line in attack ahead of Anthony Martial if he joins from Arsenal. Solskjaer’s options from the bench would include Martial, Mason Greenwood, Juan Mata and Fred.

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay, Maddison; James, Fernandes, Rashford; Aubameyang

