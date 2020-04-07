How Man Utd could line up next season and beat Liverpool to Premier League title

Manchester United will look to make several signings this season to close the gap on Liverpool in the Premier League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been linked with several players and Express Sport takes a look at just how they could line up next year.

Although they have been linked with a new goalkeeper, David De Gea looks set to stay at Old Trafford.

Dean Henderson, on loan at Sheffield United, could push the Spaniard hard for a starting berth though if he backs himself to become first-choice.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw will take the full-back positions with Diogo Dalot and Brandon Williams providing competition for them.

The centre-back partnership could be something to behold with Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt.

Express Sport understands the Red Devils could make a shock swoop for the Juventus defender this summer with Paul Pogba potentially moving in the opposite direction.