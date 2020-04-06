How Man Utd could line up with Matthijs de Ligt as Ed Woodward eyes swap transfer

Manchester United are interested in luring Juventus ace Matthijs De Ligt to Old Trafford in the next transfer window. Old Trafford bigwigs believe they can land the Dutch defender as part of a swap deal for Paul Pogba. The £89million midfielder wants to leave and recently fuelled talk of a move back to Turin by donning their colours.

While Pogba insisted he wore the black-and-white strip to show support to Blaise Matuidi, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, talk of a return to Turin continues to gather momentum with the summer transfer window creeping closer.

Pogba shares the same agent as De Ligt in the form of Mino Raiola, which the Daily Star claim has given United bosses hope of persuading the former Ajax captain to join them in a deal that would see Pogba travel in the opposite direction.

De Ligt joined Juventus last summer for £67.5million but has struggled to make an impact at the Allianz Stadium.

The 20-year-old has been limited to 15 league starts this season, despite arriving as one of the most hyped prospects on the planet.

He was tracked by Old Trafford chiefs while at Ajax but they refused to get into a bidding war with their transfer rivals.