How Marcus Rashford benefited from Louis van Gaal’s Man Utd youth policy

Marcus Rashford burst onto the scene at Manchester United as an 18-year-old under Louis van Gaal – and he has the Dutchman’s traditional youth strategy to thank for getting his big break at Old Trafford.

The England international scored two goals on his Premier League debut for United, which earned them a 3-2 win over bitter rivals Arsenal back in February 2016.

It was Van Gaal who installed faith in Rashford at a young age, turning to the academy graduate when £36m signing Anthony Martial suffered an injury.

And according to The Athletic, the former Barcelona and Ajax manager’s insistence on giving academy starlets opportunities paved the way for Rashford to kickstart his career.

A United source said: “His usual way of operating was to have a smaller first-team squad and then be forced to bring young players in.”

It is believed Van Gaal told Red Devils stars upon arrival that he wanted a squad including just 15 senior players, with the rest made up of academy prospects.

He was also regularly spotted at youth-team matches, including at least once alongside club legend Sir Bobby Charlton and his assistant Ryan Giggs at Altrincham’s Moss Lane stadium.

Former United reserve-team manager Warren Joyce said: “Van Gaal was good. He would ask questions.

“He came to me once and said, ‘We have a problem tomorrow, we have no centre-half. West Ham play with a diamond. You tell me, Paddy McNair, Tom Thorpe or Marnick Vermijl – who should play and why.’

“He played Paddy the next day.”

After being handed his debut by Van Gaal, Rashford bagged eight goals for United in the remainder of the 2015/16 campaign, helping them seal a dramatic win over Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final.

He has since racked up a total of 201 appearances, scoring 64 goals and becoming a key player for the club.

Despite lifting the FA Cup, Van Gaal was sacked shortly after to make way for ex-student Jose Mourinho.

United had finished fifth in the Premier League that season having scored just 49 goals – their lowest return in 26 years.