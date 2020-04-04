How Meghan Markle was the ‘evil princess’ compared to Kate after marriage to Harry

MEGHAN MARKLE, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, have moved to Los Angeles, California. After marrying into the Royal Family in 2018, the Duchess of Sussex has stepped down from her role just two years later.

Meghan Markle’s short time as a working member of the Royal Family has attracted all the press and scrutiny one can expect for a royal bride. From her multimillion pound wedding in May 2018 to the eventual relinquishment of her role, each step Meghan and Prince Harry have made have been followed by the press.

It was not long, however, before things appeared to sour infront of the public’s eyes. Meghan and Harry moved away from Kensington Palace, where it had been claimed they were offered a residence next door to Kate Middleton and Prince William. The Royal Foundation, which Meghan joined alongside Harry, Kate and William on her marriage, was dissolved – putting an end to the brothers’ joint charitable endeavour set up to continue the work of their mother Princess Diana. Rumours were rife of a feud, first between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, and later between Prince William and Harry.

Numerous headlines speculated over the state of relations between the in-laws. One report claimed Meghan left Kate in tears after a dress fitting for her wedding. The Telegraph claimed a source told the paper the Duchess of Cambridge was left in tears after a stressful fitting for Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress: “Kate had only just given birth to her third child, Prince Louis, and was feeling quite ­emotional.” It was one of many reports about the disintegrating friendship.

However, it has been claimed the Duchess of Sussex was made to look like the “evil princess” when compared to Kate Middleton in a recent documentary. Meghan Markle: Escaping The Crown saw experts discuss the many factors leading to Meghan and Harry’s departure from the UK, including their treatment by the British media. Ash Sarker, a journalist and lecturer, said: “So everyone loves a cat fight, and it’s even better when one woman is the good princess and the embodiment of all that is righteous and virtuous in the world. “By definition, the other one is the evil princess.”

The journalist also claimed Meghan’s work in the Royal Family was “distinctly different” to Kate’s. She spoke about action taken by Meghan in the wake of the horrific Grenfell Fire tragedy, and how the Duchess worked on a cookbook to raise funds for the communities affected. “Predominantly, victims of the Grenfell blaze were people of colour. “So, for (Meghan) to say that she sees working with them and supporting them and their campaign as being part of her role, is distinctly different from the kind of stuff that Kate Middleton or other royal consorts would get up to.