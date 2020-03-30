How Michael Schumacher spent his own money to help Lukas Podolski secure £9m transfer

Legendary Formula One driver Michael Schumacher was influential in providing finances to Bundesliga outfit Koln when they brought former Arsenal ace Podolski from Bayern Munich in 2009

Lukas Podolski claims not to know it – but Michael Schumacher did spend his own money in securing the striker’s return to Koln.

The former Arsenal cult hero was courted by Manchester City before deciding to leave Bayern Munich for his first time back in 2009.

And it was legendary Formula One driver Schumacher, who helped finance the £9million move.

The iconic German driver – who suffered a tragic life changing ski accident in December 2013 – spent almost €900 on several pixels as part of a picture initiative to help Koln chiefs secure money for the deal.

And Schumacher left the following message to Podolski on the online funding page:

“Well, boy, you followed your heart – that’s always good.

“Nothing can replace real team spirit and I know what I’m talking about.

“For me, it was always the team that mattered the most.

“Now you can show all the fans what the club means to you.

“I keep my fingers crossed for you. See you soon.”

But to this day, Podolski insists he remains blissfully unaware of Schumacher’s grand gesture to seal his return to Cologne.

“I don’t know what happened behind closed doors regarding the money for my transfer,” admitted the 34-year-old forward, speaking to FourFourTwo magazine.

“I didn’t feel that I’d failed at all in Munich, but I had to go back to my home city – I felt it in my heart.

“The reaction was amazing when I did, with 25,000 people at the first training session.”

Despite the fanfare of his return, Podolski eventually left after just two-and-a-half years citing broken promises as the reason behind his eventual 2012 exit to north London.

“There was pressure and people thought we could win the Bundesliga title,” he said.

“But while the club had promised to build a team around me and bring players in – something which attracted me – it was bulls**t.

“My parents lived in Cologne, though, so that was nice.

“Dad went to see every game, but mum was too nervous.”

