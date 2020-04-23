How Newcastle ‘ruined’ Mauricio Pochettino’s 2016 summer as takeover talk intensifies

Mauricio Pochettino continues to be linked with Newcastle United but will have bad memories of St. James Park after a 2016 visit to Tyneside with Tottenham Hotspur

Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as a shock target to manage at Newcastle United once the £300m Saudi-backed takeover is completed.

The Daily Mirror report the Argentinian is among the new owners’ top targets to replace Steve Bruce, should they decide to change managers on Tyneside.

Pochettino has been out of work since leaving Tottenham in November and clubs will not have to pay the north London outfit any compensation should they appoint him after May 19.

The 48-year-old enjoyed a fantastic spell at Spurs, reaching the Champions League final and ensuring the club regularly finished in the top four.

But one of Pochettino’s worst moments at the club, by his own admission, was suffering a 5-1 defeat to Newcastle at St. James’ Park on the final day of the 2016 season.

The Magpies, already relegated and down to ten men, turned on the style under Rafa Benitez to end the campaign in style.

Spurs’ emphatic loss saw them drop to third, with Arsenal overtaking them to finish behind Leicester.

“The feeling after Newcastle was horrible,” Pochettino admitted at the beginning of the following season.

“It is true that after a couple of months you move on, but it put me in a bad mood for the whole of the summer.

“It killed my holidays. Seriously. I went to Barcelona and the Bahamas with my family, but all the time I was in a bad mood.

“There was no time to assimilate the defeat at Newcastle because the season finished at the end of the game and I did not have the chance to share my feelings with my players the day after and kill them!”

Along with Pochettino, Massimiliano Allegri and former boss Benitez are also prominent in the betting market.

“Massimiliano Allegri has been the big market mover so far, just last week he was 40/1 to be next in the dugout at St James’ Park, now he is the second favourite at 5/2,” Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said.

“Leading the way is the Magpies’ former man in charge, Rafa Benitez, who the punters really fancy to make a stunning comeback. He has been the favourite for sometime and his odds continue to be slashed, he is now just 4/6 to return, in from 3/1 at the start of the week.”