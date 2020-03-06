How Princess Haya ran into the arms of her British ex-soldier bodyguard

Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein ran into the arms of her hunky bodyguard as her marriage to Dubai’s billionaire ruler Sheikh Mohamed al Maktoum collapsed.

The princess embarked on a two-year affair with her close protection officer Russell Flowers behind the sheikh’s back, which sparked the couple’s £4.5billion divorce.

Family Court judge Sir Andrew McFarlane said the princess began an adulterous affair with the infantry soldier in 2017 and that her husband had been aware of the ‘inappropriate relationship’ for some time.

In his damming judgement after a 10-month long court case, he said matters came to head in 2019 leading to Princess Haya becoming ‘terrified for her life’ and her husband divorcing her under Sharia Law.

The close protection officer was not named in the court but he was identified as Mr Flowers last year by MailOnline.

Mr Flowers has since gone into hiding and was not called to give evidence at the Family Court hearings that ruled Sheikh Maktoum ordered the kidnap and torture of two of his runaway daughters – and conducted a campaign of fear against his wife.

Mr Flowers, 37, has never spoken about the affair and declined to comment on the relationship that led to the breakdown of his marriage when tracked down to his Suffolk home.

Friends said he was in fear of his life after his involvement with the princess became public knowledge.

Mr Flowers became close to the royal during his five-year posting as her close protection officer based at the family’s Dalham Hall Stud in Newmarket and often accompanied her around the world.

A former soldier with Princess of Wales Royal Regiment he was by the princess’s side in 2018 at the Dubai ruler’s annual visit to Royal Ascot and was pictured holding her seven-year-old son.

Sources within the Dubai royal family said the princess insisted that Mr Flowers accompanied her on every foreign trip.

She is said to have lavished him with gifts and bought him a Range Rover as well as other presents including a £50,000 custom made hunting rifle, Saville Row suits and a watch.

The top of the range car is said to have a personalised number plate.

Following the break-up of his own marriage to his wife, the princess is also said to have bought a farmhouse to accommodate him in a village near Newmarket, Suffolk, where he was based.

Sources told MailOnline the friendship between Flowers and the princess was an open secret among the mostly ex-military men who formed the protection team for her and her children aged seven and 11.

Haya would always be accompanied by two bodyguards but on many occasions would dismiss one of them so she would just be left with Flowers, the source claimed.

One member of her team who told her this was a breach of security protocol had his contract terminated was given a pay-off and asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement, it is claimed.

The source said: ‘Princess Haya has always had a completely separate security detail from her husband and it was their job to protect her and the kids.

‘There were many occasions when two bodyguards would be with her, but she would dismiss one or Flowers would tell the other he was not needed.

‘This meant when they went out she was not fully protected as there would be no one in a back-up car. The protection team took their jobs very seriously and did not want to lose their jobs for anything going wrong that could be avoided.

‘When the concerned bodyguard brought this up with the princess explaining it was a breach of protocol he had his contract terminated. Of course he signed a non-disclosure agreement.’

Before becoming the princess’s bodyguard Flowers had worked for a private security firm. After leaving Mayfield College in East Sussex he joined the army and served for almost six years in the 2nd Battalion of The Princess of Wales Regiment from 2003 to 2009.

According to his LinkedIn page he was a Maritime Security Office for two years serving on oil tankers at risk from hijacking by pirates off the Somalia coast.

In 2012 he joined the Knight Security Group and two years later joined UK Mission Enterprise Ltd.

The Dubai Government owns the Belgravia based security and concierge firm which provides round the clock protection as well as domestic help for the Dubai Royal family at their UK residences.

Almost all members of the protection team are ex-military.

Mr Flowers was primarily based at Dalham Hall, the stunning 3,300 acre country estate owned by the sheikh about six miles from Newmarket town centre.

A short distance away are the world famous Godolphin Stables, the centre of all the Sheikh’s horse racing and breeding activities.

Princess Haya, an accomplished horsewoman who competed in the equestrian events at the Sydney Olympics in 2000, was a frequent visitor to Dalham Hall.

The source said: ‘Flowers would go everywhere the princess went. If she went on holiday he was by her side. If she went to the races he would be there.

‘When she goes back to Dubai he would accompany her but did not work there as the royal family have their own protection.

Once the princess was in Dubai he would get on a plane and fly home. The princess took a great interest in what went on at Dalham Hall and was there most often.’

Due to her frequent visits, the bodyguard and his wife brought a Victorian cottage close to the town centre.

But the source said the marriage broke up in 2018 with his ex blaming the close friendship between her husband and the princess said to be a contributory factor.

A friend told MailOnline: ‘When the house was being sold the estate agent make a remark that her husband was now living in a much nicer place that had been bought for him. If she did not know the full extent of the friendship she found out then.’

The house is understood to be in the name of a private company owned by the princess. His former wife is said to have been left ‘devastated’ by the end of her marriage.

In his court judgement today Sir Andrew said: ‘Whilst the father and mother had apparently not enjoyed an intimate relationship with each other for a significant period of time, their relationship remained cordial and, seemingly, mutually supportive.

‘The mother maintained her own household in Dubai and in England, but the father was a regular visitor, spending time with her and with the children.’

Sir Andrew also described Princess Haya as the victim of a campaign of harassment and intimidation by the Emirati sheikh.

He said she was taunted about the affair and threatened to have her abducted by helicopter and flown to a desert prison. Loaded guns were also left in her bedroom and he divorced her without informing her.

The High Court also ruled today that the sheikh – one of Britain’s closest Middle East allies – had ordered the the kidnap and torture of two runaway daughters.

Sir Andrew ruled that Sheikh Maktoum was responsible for the abduction of Princess Shamsa in Cambridge after she went on the run in 2000.

He also ruled that the sheikh had ordered commandos to snatch her sister Princess Latifa from a yacht in 2018 as she too tried to escape from Dubai.

Neither princess has been seen in recent times and both apparently remain locked up in their father’s palace, the High Court has found.

The court concluded, on a civil law standard of the balance of probabilities, that the Sheikh had acted ‘contrary to the criminal law of England and Wales, international law, international maritime law, and internationally accepted human rights norms’.

In a statement issued after the judgments were published, Sheikh Mohammed said: ‘This case concerns highly personal and private matters relating to our children.

‘The appeal was made to protect the best interests and welfare of the children. The outcome does not protect my children from media attention in the way that other children in family proceedings in the UK are protected.

‘As a head of government, I was not able to participate in the court’s fact-finding process. This has resulted in the release of a ‘fact-finding’ judgment which inevitably only tells one side of the story.

‘I ask that the media respect the privacy of our children and do not intrude into their lives in the UK.’