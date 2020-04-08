JACKFRUIT is a versatile ingredient available across a wide range of different foods from deserts to vegetarian main courses. How do you cook jackfruit?

Jackfruit is both enjoyable as a dessert and in savoury meals, with varied use across a range of dishes. However, the way people use it depends on what stage it is at in the ripening process.

How to cook jackfruit As the name suggests, jackfruit’s first usage is as a fruit, and it is a relative of figs and breadfruit. People describe the taste of a ripe jackfruit as a mixture of apple, pineapple, mango, and banana. They go well with sponges such as muffins or upside-down cake.

The jackfruit’s secondary, and most popular, usage is for vegetarian savoury dishes. Young, unripened jackfruit maintains a neutral taste and holds a stringy consistency like meat. Unripe jackfruit takes on the flavour of the sauce its in, making it a perfect addition to curries or barbecue recipes. The fruit also comes with no saturated fat or cholesterol and is low in calories.

Jackfruit has become more trendy recently, thanks to the long list of potential vegan or vegetarian substitutes for traditional meat dishes. To cook a whole jackfruit, people should first rinse and drain it before putting it in a recipe. Once it is ready, it can be cooked in a chilli or stew as one would with beef or chicken. Jackfruit may also be sautéed in a pan with other ingredients and made into a suitable substitute for pulled pork, and BBC Good Food has supplied an easy recipe.

Pulled jackfruit Tablespoon of vegetable oil

1 finely chopped red onion

1 tablespoon of ground cinnamon

1tablespoon of cumin seeds

2 tablespoons of smoked paprika

2 tablespoons of chipotle Tabasco

1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar

4 tablespoons of barbecue sauce

200g chopped tomatoes

2 400g cans of young jackfruit in salted water

Method Heat oil in a frying pan and cook the chopped onion for 10 to 12 minutes until very soft, before adding cinnamon, paprika and cumin to the mix and cooking for a further two to three minutes.

Next, add the Tabasco, barbecue sauce and vinegar before mixing in well with the drained jackfruit, 200ml of water and chopped tomato.

The mixture should simmer gently for 30 minutes covered with a lid with stirring every five minutes, before leaving it to cook for a further 10 minutes with the lid off.

Once fully cooked, further shred the pulled jackfruit with a fork.

