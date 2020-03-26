How to pause your Sky Sports TV subscription for free in four easy steps

Coronavirus chaos has completely derailed the football calendar across Europe and Sky Sports have now given customers an easy way to stop their subscription for free

Coronavirus chaos has completely derailed the sporting calendar and punters now can’t get their football fix.

All Premier League and EFL has been postponed until at least April 30.

However, whether that return date is realistic remains to be seen.

Sky Sports usually lets fans soak up all the action from the comfort of their own homes.

But as households start to feel the pinch – coupled with a lack of live sport available to watch – there’s a growing demand for pausing subscriptions.

Starsport is on hand to show how you can temporarily halt your subscription while COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc across Europe.

Sky Sports are allowing customers to temporarily stop their subscription for free and have activated a feature online that allows this to be done quickly and easily.

“Whilst we expect that many of the recently postponed sports events will go ahead, if you wish to pause your Sky Sports subscription in the meantime you will not be charged a fee to do so or be held to any notice period. Meanwhile we continue to provide high quality content across all of our 11 Sky Sports channels.”

1. Go to: https://www.sky.com/pausesports or call 0800 151 2747

2. Sign in to your Sky account.

3. Follow steps to pause your Sky Sports subscription.

4. Do nothing – Sky will automatically renew your account once live sport resumes on TV.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are a staggering 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Nevertheless, Jurgen Klopp backed the call to halt the campaign with the situation still escalating.

“First and foremost, all of us have to do whatever we can to protect one another,” he said.

“In society I mean. This should be the case all the time in life, but in this moment I think it matters more than ever.

“I’ve said before that football always seems the most important of the least important things.

“Today, football and football matches really aren’t important at all.”