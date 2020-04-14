How to save money on car insurance as millions ditch motors during coronavirus

As travel has been restricted to essential journeys in the UK, there must be a way to save money on car insurance if you’re barely driving – and luckily there is

Since UK went into lockdown in March, the Government ordered Brits to only leave their houses for essential travel.

So in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, people have been using their cars less than before.

And while it might be a good thing for your wallet in terms of petrol, sadly, car insurance costs are still rising.

According to figures from Compare The Market, car insurance premiums rose £24 in the past three months and £47 in the past six.

Fortunately, those who are yet to renew their policies will have the lack of driving reflected on their premium costs.

But the one thing you can’t do is simply let your policy lapse.

Dan Hutson, from Compare The Market, said: “It is important to remember that it is illegal to have car insurance if your vehicle, or will remain, on the road.”

That doesn’t mean you can’t still save, while it’s illegal to have an uninsured car on the road, that’s not true if you have somewhere to park it that’s not on the road.

The key thing to do is to make sure you’ve registered your car as not in use by applying for SORN on DVLA.

Dan continued: “For those with access to a place to park their car off the road, they could consider declaring their car off-road by getting a SORN from the DVLA, which means that you won’t have to pay any tax or insurance provided you are not driving the car and it is illegally off the road.”

But this won’t be an option for everyone – especially those who need to make journeys by car.

Which is why there are now policies that charge you by how far you drive by day – rather than estimating it over the year.

James Blackham, chief executive of insurer By Miles, said: “Pay-by-mile car insurance gives drivers the ability to pay a low fixed amount to cover the car while it’s parked, and then only pay for the miles they actually drive, on a totally flexible basis.

“So if you don’t drive – you don’t pay a penny more.”

By Miles uses GPS technology to charge people according to how much they drive – which is useful for people trying to save.