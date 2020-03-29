How Tottenham could line up if they beat Arsenal to Lovren transfer and two more deals

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is plotting a transfer move for Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren in the summer. Here’s how Spurs could line up their starting XI if they beat Arsenal to the centre-back, as well two other deals for Aaron Ramsdale and Marc Cucurella.

Tottenham have already been linked with moves for a number of players over recent weeks, after their Champions League campaign came to an abrupt end. Jose Mourinho has been tempted by a move for Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren, although he faces stern competition from Arsenal.

Spurs face losing Jan Vertonghen at the end of the season, with his contract coming to an end. That’s left Mourinho trying to find a replacement for the long-serving Belgian. One potential signing is Liverpool’s Lovren, who would be looking for more first-team football. Liverpool have asked for at least £18million for Lovren, with the Croatia international prepared to take a pay cut to leave Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Spurs are also plotting a move for Bournemouth’s Aaron Ramsdale. The goalkeeper could be considered a replacement for Hugo Lloris, after the Frenchman’s disappointing form this season. Most recently, Tottenham have been linked with Getafe star Marc Cucurella. The former Barcelona youngster is wanted by a number of Premier League clubs, including Chelsea and Arsenal.

If Spurs were to complete all three transfers, they would all likely jump straight into the Tottenham starting line up. Ramsdale would feature in goal, replacing Lloris after a number of high-profile mistakes in recent months. Serge Aurier would retain his place at right-back, while Cucurella would operate as a left-back. The Getafe star usually plays as a left-sided winger, but he’s been known to play as a defender, too.

Liverpool’s Lovren would jump into the line-up, and would likely be rotated with Davison Sanchez. Toby Alderweireld would retain his place in the team, with Eric Dier or Harry Winks just ahead of the back four. Giovani Lo Celso has become a key feature of Mourinho’s Tottenham teams, and he’s likely to be one of the first names on the team sheet. He’ll be partnered by record signing Tanguy Ndombele, despite Mourinho’s rant about the midfielder in recent weeks.