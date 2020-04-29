Howard Stern suggests Trump supporters should ‘take disinfectant and all drop dead’

Howard Stern is under fire after saying supporters of President Trump should ‘take disinfectant and all drop dead’.

The shock jock, 66, made the remark during a broadcast of his Sirius XM radio show Monday, while discussing Trump’s suggestion that the injection of disinfectants may prove useful in treating coronavirus.

After Trump’s remarks last week, doctors and disinfectant manufacturers were quick to warn that ingesting or injecting cleaning products could be deadly.

The president later claimed he was being ‘sarcastic’ after being mocked over the remarks.

Stern told co-host Robin Quivers: ‘I would love it if Donald would get on TV and take an injection of Clorox and let’s see if his theory works’.

‘[He could] hold a big rally, say f**k this coronavirus, with all of his followers, and let them hug each other and kiss each other and have a big rally,’ he continued.

Quivers then chimed in: ‘A big cocktail of disinfectant!’

‘Yeah, and all take disinfectant and all drop dead,’ Stern then stated.

The comment quickly drew backlash from Twitter users, who accused the legendary radio star of being ‘grotesque’.

Later during his program Monday, Stern took a call from a listener who took issue with the shock jock’s remark.

‘Listen, I think we are in deep s**t. I think we could have been ahead of this curve,’ Stern replied.

‘I just can’t take it. I don’t know what is going on in our country!’

He subsequently remarked: ‘I don’t recognize any of this as being Republican, I don’t recognize it as being anything political. I see it as insanity.

Stern defended his comments on his show Tuesday, saying he was surprised that they made news.

‘How do you defend [Trump’s] comments?’ he asked.

‘It just seems to me that if you’re going to follow the president blindly with everything he said — including something absurd like that and defend it —then go ahead, be my guest, go kill yourself if you want.’

Last Thursday, Trump sparked outrage last Thursday after he proposed treating coronavirus patients by injecting them with disinfectant.

Speaking at his daily White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing, the President stated: ‘I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs, and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that.’

The Commander-in-chief later stated that he was being ‘sarcastic’ when he made the comments.

Stern and Trump have known one another socially for decades.

Trump made a memorable appearance on Stern’s show with his daughter, Ivanka, back in 2004, where he gave the shock jock permission to call his child ‘a piece of a**’.

It seems Stern has drastically altered his mind about Trump since he took office.

Back in 2016, he stated: ‘I don’t dislike Trump as a candidate, but I am absolutely enamored by Hillary. And I’ve told Donald that.’

On Monday’s program he endorsed Joe Biden for President, stating: ”I am all in on Joe Biden. You see the wall that’s right next to you, I’ll vote for the wall over a guy who tells me that I should pour Clorox into my mouth.’