Huawei P40 Pro revealed in the most colourful leak yet

HUAWEI P40 Pro, which is due to be announced at an online-only event at the end of this month, has leaked again, seemingly revealing the flagship smartphone’s flashy new array of finishes.

Huawei will unveil its P40 Pro smartphone series in a livestream on Thursday, March 26. Just like the Mate 30 Pro, the handset is expected to ship with premium hardware that’s hamstrung by its lack of support for any Google apps or services. The Chinese tech giant recently gave Express.co.uk the chance to go with the P40 Pro ahead of its debut. This opportunity came with a catch though – we weren’t able to cast our eyes on it. Instead, we were only able to use our sense of touch to gather an idea of what new design characteristics the handset has in store. During our time with the device, we were able to confirm its display will come with curves on its sides, top and bottom. Additionally, it’ll boast a huge camera system that packs the latest sensor technology, Huawei confirmed.

Our discoveries have been corroborated by leaks from tipster Evan Blass that exhibited alleged images of the handset back in January. More recently, Blass posted another image of the P40 series, showing the P40 Pro and standard P40 in an array of dazzling finishes. Huawei has never been shy to experiment with new colours on its flagship handsets. The P20 Pro was one of the first mobiles to truly go all-out with its colour scheme – the phone’s Twilight finish was visually striking for its gradient pattern that blended purples and blues (not to mention a hint of green) to produce a spectacular rear case. The Mate 20 Pro, P30 Pro and Mate 30 Pro have all boasted similarly impressive colour schemes – the latter of which even arrived in a classy vegan leather option.

Blass’ image shows the P40 series in black, blue, grey, gold and a new gradient finish that looks pretty similar to the P30 Pro’s Breathing Crystal. To our eyes, each finish looks pretty great, but our favourite is certainly the gold that is undeniably elegant. Also on show in Blass’ leak are dark black and pure white versions of the P40 Pro that have been rumoured to be special editions made of ceramic – a material with a better scratch resistance than glass. As we’ve seen in previous leaks, the P40 Pro’s camera system dominates its rear casing. The new Chinese handset is expected to come with five sensors on its rear that are rumoured to be comprised of a: