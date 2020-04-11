‘Huge rent increases’ expected to sting brave NHS staff fighting COVID-19 when crisis over

CORONAVIRUS measures to help Britons stay afloat during the crisis have already helped thousands of workers and landlords in the UK but renters, who may now enjoy a rent holiday, are expected to face huge increases when the outbreak is over – with NHS staff and low-income workers put most at risk.

The warning comes from co-Director of Compassion in Politics, Matt Hawkins, who told Express.co.uk there is a huge danger rent across the UK will increase when the coronavirus crisis will come to an end. He warned that those most at risk will be the very same people we are now relying on to combat the deadly virus outbreak, such as NHS staff and low-income essential workers. Mr Hawkins said: “We know that the people we are now relying on, the workers that are considered key workers, are nurses, junior doctors, more senior doctors, people who work in public services and people who work in shops, who are actually on probably some of the lowest average incomes of the country.

“So we are in this weird scenario where they are being put most at risk with their health. “They are also possibly always going to be the ones that suffer the most when the economy collapses. “And actually, when it comes down to it, we need them the most to look after us.” Mr Hawkins claimed his cross-party organisation will fight for the end of so-called no-fault evictions and for waiting times to receive help under Universal Credit to be cut down. He added: “We think we need to start looking at a cap on rent. “Because the level of increase has obviously already been astronomical recently. “But there’s the danger that at the end of COVID-19 there will be a huge increase in rents because people will be trying to recoup lost earnings.”

Mortgage holders breathed a sigh of relief last month as Rishi Sunak announced details for “mortgage holidays”. New rules have been put in place that ensure that mortgages will not have to be paid for up to three months if the holder is struggling with coronavirus. This was welcomed by many but others pointed out the glaring issue of renters. Many within the UK do not have mortgages, these people usually live in privately rented accommodations. In a recent Prime Minister’s Questions, before the Commons went on recess, Jeremy Corbyn questioned Boris Johnson on what the plans are for private renters. Mr Johnson provided the following response: “I can indeed confirm that we will be bringing forward legislation to protect private renters from eviction.

“That is one thing we will do but it is also important as we legislate, that we do not simply pass on the problem. So we’ll also be taking steps to protect other actors within the economy” Further details on this have since been revealed and private tenants will officially be protected from eviction for up to three months if they’re hit with coronavirus problems. This is likely to benefit more people overall, as research figures detail that more and more people are likely to be impacted by what happens to the rental market. Analysis from Royal London detailed that one in five UK homes are now privately rented and half of all babies born now are born into rented homes. The majority (74 percent) of workers are tenants and average rents are 25 percent higher than mortgage repayments, meaning economic shocks will be felt harder by renters than homeowners.