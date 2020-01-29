Hugh Grant is branded ‘arrogant and patronising’ for saying Britain is ‘finished’ because of Brexit 

Actor Hugh Grant was branded ‘arrogant and patronising’ yesterday after he said Brexit means ‘the country’s finished’.

The Left-wing millionaire described Britain’s imminent divorce from the EU as ‘a catastrophe’.

The journalist interviewing him about his latest movie The Gentleman had asked: ‘How are you feeling now everything’s kind of settled, are you encouraged?’

Grant, still sour still sour over the 2016 referendum and last month’s election, replied: ‘No, it’s a catastrophe.’

The arch-Remainer, 59, went on to slap down the reporter’s suggestion of a bright future and lamented: ‘No, no, the country’s finished.’

During the Christmas election, Grant hit the campaign trail to stump for pro-EU candidates, including the Labour would-be MP who tried unsuccessfully to unseat hardline Eurosceptic Iain Duncan Smith.

Last night, the ex-Tory leader lashed back at Grant’s latest Brexit broadside, calling it ‘arrogant and patronising’.

He added: ‘How little Hugh Grant understands or values his country.’

The Love Actually star was memorably pictured ashen-faced on election night after seeing Boris Johnson’s thumping Tory majority predicted by the exit poll.

The December ballot, which crushed the pro-EU parties, handed the PM the parliamentary majority to ram through his Brexit deal – the UK is now due to leave the bloc on Friday.

He evoked the same doom-mongering language used in the interview during the election, saying he was canvassing with pro-EU candidates to prevent a ‘national emergency’.

In a speech made on the trail with one-time Lib Dem candidate Chuka Umanna, he said: ‘I don’t want to sound dramatic – even though you could argue that is my job – but I really think we are facing a national emergency.’

Since the 2016 Leave vote, Grant has joined a chorus of celebrities berating the referendum decision and calling for a re-run.

Steve Coogan, fellow actor and friend of Grant’s, famously mocked Brexiteers as ‘ill informed and ignorant’.