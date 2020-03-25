Hulk ‘marries ex-wife’s niece’ after 12-year marriage ends

Shanghai SIPG star Hulk, real name Givanildo Vieira de Sousa, has shocked fans by marrying the niece of his ex-wife less than a year after calling time on their 12-year union

Former Porto star Hulk has married his ex-wife’s niece less than a year after his previous marriage disintegrated in a move which has sent shockwaves through the striker’s family.

The Brazil international shot to stardom with Porto before earning a big-money move to Zenit St Petersburg in 2012, prior to sealing a £45m transfer to Shanghai SIPG where he earns a whopping £320,000-per-week.

Hulk split from his wife Iran in July 2019 after 12 years together in a relationship which produced three children – sons Ian, 10 and Tiago, 8, and daughter Alice 6.

Hulk’s representatives confirmed that he has now tied the knot his former niece-in-law Camila, who has been forced to delete her social media accounts since news of the relationship went public.

Hulk reportedly “made the information public”, insisting he “doesn’t have anything to hide.”

The 33-year-old striker has reportedly married Camila after writing “married” on his social media bio, while the couple have posted several pictures together where they can be seen wearing what appear to be wedding rings.

According to Argentine newspaper ‘Infobae’ the “sudden marriage was also due to” the fact Camila “needed a visa to stay in the country (China)”.

Camila was reportedly Iran’s ‘favourite niece’ and took to social media to explain herself when the relationship was first publicised in December last year.

“Aunt Iran, I first want to tell you that this message is not an explanation or justification of anything,” she wrote.

“I needed to tell you some things that unfortunately circumstances do not allow me to say personally.

“Although it is irrelevant to you now, I love you very much and care about you, so I am speaking here.

“I really want you to know things that maybe everyone will talk about differently, mere speculation, but I don’t really judge them because outsiders know absolutely nothing and most of the time just want the situation to be worse.

“It’s been very hard to face all this, but I wouldn’t do it if it wasn’t true.”

She has since deleted her social media accounts following the backlash, while Iran has also had her say on her ex-husband’s new relationship.

She told UOL columnist Leo Dias: “It is deeply regretted that Mr Hulk, not content with ending a marriage of more than 12 years, he then did not respect the pain of the one who always devoted love, affection, respect and consideration to him – as well as his children, whose supreme interests should be preserved by their father. “