Human remains found in attic of burning home where three kids were removed amid child abuse claims

Skeletal remains were found in the attic of a Phoenix home where officials recently removed three children, authorities said Wednesday.

Child welfare authorities first began investigating on January 20 when an 11-year-old girl called police to report that she was home alone and scared.

The girl was removed from the home, but no other children were there at the time, police spokeswoman Sgt Maggie Cox said.

On Tuesday, child safety investigators returned to the house to remove two other children, ages four and nine.

An hour later, someone reported seeing smoke coming from the house.

Firefighters then found skeletal remains in the home, Cox said. Authorities haven’t determined whether they belong to a child or adult.

‘As you can imagine, this a very complex investigation,’ Cox said.

The parents were arrested and identified as Rafael Loera, 56, and his wife, 50-year-old Maribel Loera.

Rafael faces charges related to concealing human body parts, endangerment, child abuse and arson. Maribel faces child abuse charges.

They have both been booked into the Maricopa County 4th Avenue Jail, police said in a statement.

The single-family house is in a small cul-de-sac in the city’s west side.

On Wednesday, police and fire investigators had cordoned off the entire street.

The house didn’t have visible external damage from the fire.

According to authorities, a fire department arson dog sniffed gasoline on the walls and floor of the home.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.