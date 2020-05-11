Hungary receives more protective equipment from China

11 SHARES Share Tweet

Hungary received more protective equipment from China to fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said on Saturday.

“Over the last 24 hours, 5.5 million face masks, 600 patient care monitors, 80 ventilators and other protective equipment arrived in the country, brought by a total of seven airplanes,” Szijjarto said on his Facebook page, with a video of an aircraft being unloaded after returning from China.

“The Hungary-China air bridge will not stop for a single day, the equipment needed for health protection is constantly arriving in Hungary,” Szijjarto added.

“We look forward to more shipments tomorrow,” he said.

According to official figures, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Hungary stood at 3,213 on Saturday, with 904 recoveries and 405 fatalities.