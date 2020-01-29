Husband of basketball coach killed in Kobe Bryant crash pays tribute to his ‘extraordinary’ wife

The husband of the basketball coach who died in the helicopter crash that also killed NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, called his wife ‘extraordinary’ and said he’s ‘scared about the future’ without the mother of his three kids.

During an interview on TODAY, Matt Mauser paid tribute to his wife, basketball coach Christina Mauser, 38, who died along with eight others during Sunday’s helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

‘She was extraordinary,’ Matt said Monday of Christina, the mother of their three children.

‘She was incredibly witty, funny, funny like nobody you’ve ever met,’ he said, adding that ‘She was warm, she was incredibly bright, she was technologically incredibly savvy. She could figure out anything.’

Matt added that he is ‘trying to figure out how to navigate life with three kids and no mom.’

‘I’m scared,’ he admitted. ‘I think more than anything I’m a little scared about the future.’

The Mausers taught at Harbor Day School in Newport Beach, California, where Gianna – Bryant’s daughter, who also died in the helicopter crash – was a student.

Christina was an assistant girls basketball coach at the school, while Matt is the team’s head coach.

Matt said that he became friendly with Bryant while he was teaching Spanish at the school and that Bryant later asked Christina to help coach Gianna’s team thanks to her skills teaching zone defense.

Matt said that Bryant – a shooting guard – ‘saw what an amazing mind she had for basketball.’

‘They called her the “Mother of Defense,” MOD. It was a family. They all really cared about each other,’ Matt noted.

Meanwhile, ‘Kobe took these kids from private school and just made them gritty and tough,’ Matt said. ‘He was dedicated and so was my wife. They were dedicated to these girls.’

Bryant, Gianna and Christina, along with six others were on there way to a basketball tournament that was being held at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California, when the crash occurred Sunday morning.

Also traveling in the helicopter were John Altobelli, 56, longtime head coach of Southern California’s Orange Coast College baseball team; his wife, Keri; and daughter, Alyssa, who played on the same basketball team as Bryant’s daughter. Harbor Day School student and basketball player, Payton, and her mother, Sarah Chester, were also on board.

The Sikorsky S-76 was 17 miles from the Mamba Sports Academy, flying in dangerous weather conditions, when it into a mountain, killing everyone including pilot Ara Zobayan.

Matt Mauser said that he and his children avoided news coverage of the crash on Sunday, but did pause to watch ESPN’s SportsCenter coverage for a few moments.

‘Everything was about how much everybody was mourning and hurting and (my daughter) said it was nice to know that everybody was hurting along with us,’ Matt said. ‘I know that sounds odd, but that kind of helped.’

On Sunday, Matt took to social media with remembrances of his wife, writing on Facebook, ‘My kids and I are devastated. We lost our beautiful wife and mom today in a helicopter crash.’

Alongside a wedding photo on Instagram, he wrote ‘Forever & Always my love.’