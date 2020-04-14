‘I hate my partner’s family — his mum’s a vindictive gossip and his dad’s a moron’

I’m sick of holding my tongue and not saying what I really think. My blood boils every time the news comes on and the dad says something inappropriate

I don’t like my partner’s family at the best of times.

I find them rude, cold and rough. They’re very loud and don’t care about anyone else.

The mum is a vindictive gossip and the father is a moron.

Then there are my partner’s two brothers (23 and 26) who are both crooked.

My partner and I are stuck here. We’re paying a heavy price for selling our old flat without having somewhere to move to.

The flat we wanted was taken off the market and we’re homeless with our stuff in storage.

The other night, I looked around the front room and it was like that bar scene in Star Wars.

They were all burping, farting and swearing like dockers.

I don’t know how I stopped myself from heaving. My partner can read me like a book and mouthed: “Sorry.”

But I was in bed by 8pm because I simply can’t stand being around them.

Meal times are especially torturous, with the mum moaning that she’s put upon and “the boys” eating like pigs.

What if I’m trapped here for ever? My parents live in Australia and my sister is in Canada, so I have nowhere to go.

I know I’m guilty of taking my frustrations out on my partner.

He’s a decent bloke, but I can’t help telling him he’s useless. It was his idea to come here.

We’re not having sex because I’m terrified of the Munsters hearing us and I don’t even like him kissing or touching me because I’m so wound up.

JANE SAYS: I think you need to get over yourself.

Your partner’s family may not be perfect, but at least you have a roof over your head, are safe and well fed.

No one ever said this period of confinement would be easy. But you aren’t helping yourself with your ingratitude and negative snipes.

Why aren’t you giving your partner’s mother a helping hand? Instead of sneering, ask what you can do to support her and make the days go by quicker.

I understand that your hosts are driving you nuts, but they are your man’s flesh and blood.

You may find them crass and annoying, but he loves them and it can’t be easy for him having you snarling by his side.

I bet he’s feeling embarrassed and awkward. Vow to make tomorrow better.

Grit your teeth, put on your best smile and review your attitude. You never know – it could be that you’re putting everyone else on edge.

Once this is over, you will go on to find a new home and normal life will resume.

Then you will need to think about paying back your partner’s family for accommodating and feeding you.

Won’t you..?