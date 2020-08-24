‘I made a big mistake’: The week in quotes



Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

I made a big mistake. I shouldn’t have gone to the function. I didn’t want to let people down and I take responsibility for that mistake.

Fianna Fáil TD Dara Calleary announced that he was stepping down as Minister for Agriculture after attending *that* golf social.



Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

I didn’t know what I would be coming home to. I never knew what I was going to do wrong. I never knew what response that would prompt.

Niamh Ní Dhomhnaill spoke at the launch of Women’s Aid 2019 annual report about her own experience of domestic violence.



Source: Richard Chambers/Virgin Media News via Twitter

That is criminal because … kids will get it, staff will get it, parents will get it and the wider community will get it.

A teacher confronted the Taoiseach in Cork over her concerns with schools reopening.



Source: PA Images

This is our moment to make hope and history rhyme.

Joe Biden summoned the words of Seamus Heaney as he accepted the Democratic presidential nomination.



Source: Julien Behal via RollingNews.ie

Playing sports is an inherently risky thing to do, you know. Our children playing on trampolines is an inherently risky thing for them to be doing.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly became lost in an analogy he was making on sending children back to school compared with other daily risks.

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Many of the the people infected in this were the citizens and taxpayers who helped to create this State. We owe it to them now to have a healthcare system that is entirely fit for the 21st century.

Prof Cecily Kelleher (left), who led a review of nursing homes published this week, spoke about reforms required.



Source: Mark Robinson

I thought it was a lot more convincing tonight even thought it was still a tough, rugged fight. But it’s never going to be an easy fight against Delfine — you are going to have to dig deep and show a lot of heart at some stage in the fight.

Katie Taylor defended her undisputed lightweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Delfine Persoon.