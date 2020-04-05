‘I may take it’ Donald Trump again touts unproven Malaria drug

President Trump again touted the use of the Malaria drug hydroxychloroquine for use during the coronavirus crisis at Saturday’s press briefing, telling reporters that he might even give it a try.

‘In fact, I may take it. I may take it, I’ll have to ask my doctors about that. But I may take it,’ he told the reporters sitting in the room.

The president has pushed hydroxychloroquine for weeks as a possible coronavirus fix and on Saturday peddled a theory that people with Lupus – a disease in which hydroxychloroquine is used to treat – are not as susceptible to COVID-19, teasing that it might be proof the drug works.

‘I’ll just speak for myself, it’s been out a long time, it’s a Malaria drug, it’s also a drug for Lupus,’ Trump said. ‘And there’s a study out that people with Lupus aren’t catching this horrible virus, they’re not affected so much by it.’

‘Maybe that’s correct, maybe that’s false, you’ll have to check it out,’ the president added.

DailyMail.com asked Anthony Fauci, one of the medical experts in Trump’s coronavirus taskforce, what the medicine said about Lupus patients and whether they have higher or lower rates of coronavirus.

Fauci also attended Saturday’s White House press briefing.

‘Right now this is being looked at in a natural history study, we don’t have any definitive information to be able to make any comment on that,’ Fauci replied.

‘It’s an obvious good question because it might be a way for us to get some interesting and potentially important data to the role of those medications,’ the doctor added.

Trump then took back the podium to tout the drug’s worth again.

‘I’ll tell you waht. What do you have to lose? We have it stockpiled and we have a lot of it. We’re getting more of it,’ he said.

Earlier in the briefing he said he talked to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about getting more of the drug imported to the U.S. from India.

‘I’ve seen some results,’ the president added.

‘They should look into the Lupus thing. I don’t know what it says. There’s a rumor out there because it takes care of Lupus very effectively,’ Trump said.

Besides Fauci saying there was no data yet on the issue, the Lupus Foundation of America also warned its membership that they were at higher risk of infections like the coronavirus.

Hydroxychloroquine itself can’t be used by all Americans.

It has a laundry list of side effects including slowing the heartbeat, arm, leg and back pain, symptoms of heart failure, hair loss, worsening of skin conditions, stomach and abdominal pain.

The mental health side effects alone include anxiety, depression, rare thoughts of suicide and hallucinations.