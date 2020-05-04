‘I plan something to look forward to’: 6 pregnant women share their number one wellness tip 

FROM NOT DOING housework after 8:30pm to trying new recipes, self-care comes in many different forms.

As people around the world come to terms with a new way of living and adjust to a new ‘normal’, taking time to look after ourselves is more important than ever.

In our Mindful Mondays series with Vitabiotics, we’re asking men and women across the country to tell us how they make time for self-care every day.

So far, we’ve spoken to eight busy parents and six men about their wellness routines. This week, six pregnant women told us their top tips for looking after themselves as their needs change, and opened up about why self-care is especially important to them during the current crisis.

Here’s what they had to say…

1. I love my usual routine, but know when to surrender to what I’m feeling

Being pregnant during a pandemic lockdown means that I’ve kind of forgotten what ‘normal’ feels like. I’m turning to baking and cooking – neither of which I’d consider myself very good at – to make myself feel mindful and satisfied. I go to bed early as I always have done, I read in bed, I have relaxing lavender oil baths several times a week and I try to make time for some deep breathing exercises – this is what brings me back to the ‘me’ before pregnancy, before Covid19. Reminding myself that I’m still in here – the same me – is hugely beneficial to my feelings of wellbeing.

Sometimes though – particularly in light of our current situation – the best thing I can do for my wellbeing is to surrender to whatever I’m feeling. That might be exhausted with no motivation other than to curl up and watch TV. This doesn’t feel like the kind of wellness you see advertised, but obeying your body and doing what serves you best in the moment is always how I’ve defined it.

– Caroline, 23 weeks, Dublin



2. Keeping in touch with family and friends is so important to me

At the moment, what makes me feel good is keeping in touch with family and friends, even though we can’t see each other. There have been plenty of phone calls, video chats and funny memes and videos. Self-care is so important to me right now as I suffer with anxiety on and off, so I am conscious that I don’t want any negativity affecting my baby. Working from home means it’s easy to do extra hours without noticing, but it’s very important to know when to switch off and call it a day. I’ve also been avoiding reading too much news and I am focusing on the positives as much as I can.

– Roisin, 15 weeks, Dublin

3. Planning things to look forward to keeps me positive

Self-care is really important to me, especially at the moment. Having something to look forward to each week is what keeps me ticking and remaining positive. I wouldn’t have been massively into yoga before pregnancy, but I find maybe once a week it’s nice to do pregnancy yoga to relax, stretch and work on my breathing. I also like to go for a 20-minute walk each day around lunch time to get some fresh air.

With every week that gets closer to the due date, we treat ourselves to something new, be it a baby blanket, a new outfit or a piece for the nursery. Building up our collection slowly each week keeps my mind focused and gets us both excited.

– Lynne, 22 weeks, Co Kildare



4. I make sure that I get fresh air every day

During these crazy times, it can get a bit overwhelming at home. When I don’t want to leave the house – I get a lot of those days due to suffering with hyperemesis – just being able to sit out my back garden to get fresh air calms me down. When I have the energy to get out and feel less anxious about everything, I’m lucky that I have a park really close to me so I can go for a walk and clear my head.

Getting through each day is an achievement, I think. I find just making sure that I get out of my pyjamas, do my hair and, if I want, put a bit of make up on perks me up a bit. I’ve done a few tan Thursdays for a boost, too. Taking the time out to try and look after my skin with a face mask, followed by a take away for a break from cooking, is heaven.

– Emma, 16 weeks, Dublin

5. I set my intentions for the day every morning

Having worked in mental health for years, I am a huge advocate for self-care – more-so now than ever. Being pregnant and bringing a tiny defenceless human into the world is daunting at the best of times, so during these uncertain times I am trying consciously to be extra kind to me and bump. For me, I see self-care as reminding myself to simply strip things back to basics; quiet time, nature, mindfulness, movement, nourishing food and knowing my limits by learning when to say no.

For this, I start every morning alone with a cup of tea, cuddle my dog and enjoy quiet time with small kicks from bump as it is then I feel most motivated to connect with myself through 15 minutes of mindfulness and set my intentions for a nice day ahead.

– Aine, 24 weeks, Dublin



6. Having a pamper evening helps me feel good

I think it’s important to have some time to pamper yourself. My favourite thing to do is to have a nice long shower with my favourite products, exfoliate, moisturise and even put on some tan as it makes me feel a lot better. After that, I put on a face mask and relax with a book or browse online shops for baby products.

It’s important to feel like yourself during pregnancy as I feel sometimes, with your body changing, you can lose that. Doing these things helps me feel like myself. It’s also an ideal opportunity to take plenty of time to rest. Coming into my third trimester now, I feel my energy levels dropping but I’m also finding it hard to sleep at night, so I’m taking any opportunity I can to take a rest and not feel guilty about doing it.

– Hazel, 28 weeks, Dublin

